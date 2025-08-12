High Demand For Women V Cancer's New Kilimanjaro To Coast Adventure Adds Second 2026 Date
LONDON – Huge demand for Women V Cancer's brand-new Kilimanjaro to Coast cycling challenge has led to a second October 2026 departure being added. The 10-day Tanzania adventure supports Breast Cancer Now and Ovarian Cancer Action, with departures now confirmed for 1 and 8 October 2026 .
The first departure sold 36 places in weeks , attracting women who often describe themselves as“not cyclists.” Over 60% of past Women V Cancer participants had never taken on anything like this before, with ages ranging from 17 to 70 .The Route
Covering 380km in five days, the route showcases rural Tanzania far from the typical tourist trail:
Days 1–2: Fly from London to Moshi, bike fitting, acclimatisation
Days 3–7: Cycle through villages, past Lake Jipe (home to hippos, crocodiles, and zebras), climb into the Usambara Mountains , and descend to the coast
Day 8: Beach celebration in Tanga
Days 9–10: Return to UK (with optional Zanzibar or Kilimanjaro climb extensions)
Medical support, expert local guides, and authentic, locally-owned accommodation are included throughout.More Than a Cycling Challenge
Women take part for many reasons - some have been through cancer treatment, others ride in support of loved ones, and many join simply to prove something to themselves.
Since its inception, Women V Cancer has raised over £22 million for its charity partners through events including the flagship Ride the Night London and international challenges in Kenya, Vietnam, India, and now Tanzania.Key Facts
Departures: 1 & 8 October 2026
Duration: 10 days (5 cycling days)
Distance: 380km
Cost: £2,144 (includes £100 discount available until 05 September 2025)
Fundraising: All sponsorship funds split equally between Breast Cancer Now and Ovarian Cancer Action
Support: UK medical team, local guides, locally-owned accommodation
Optional extensions: Zanzibar beach stay or Kilimanjaro climb
About Women V Cancer
Women V Cancer is the women-only cycling brand operated by Dream Challenges, raising vital funds for Breast Cancer Now and Ovarian Cancer Action. Since launch, it has empowered thousands of women to take on life-changing adventures while supporting causes close to their hearts.
About Dream Challenges
Dream Challenges, part of the Specialist Journeys Group, has been operating charity challenge events worldwide for over 25 years. The company specialises in authentic, locally-focused adventures in 30+ destinations each year, working exclusively with local guides and accommodation providers. All trips are fully ABTA-protected.
Media Assets Available:
High-resolution images from previous Tanzania challenges
Past participant case studies
Full itinerary and route maps
B-roll footage from past events
Contact:
Women V Cancer Press Office
Email:
Tel: 01590 615708
Web:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
- Apu Is Now Live For Trading On Hyperliquid
- Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. Announces $450,000,000 Private Placement To Initiate Sui Treasury Strategy
- Meme Coin '$SATOSHI' Heralding The Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto's Vision Launches First Presale
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
- Alpari Releases Financial Literacy 101 For Beginner Traders
CommentsNo comment