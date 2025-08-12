High Demand For Women V Cancer's New Kilimanjaro To Coast Adventure Adds Second 2026 Date

LONDON – Huge demand for Women V Cancer's brand-new Kilimanjaro to Coast cycling challenge has led to a second October 2026 departure being added. The 10-day Tanzania adventure supports Breast Cancer Now and Ovarian Cancer Action, with departures now confirmed for 1 and 8 October 2026 .

The first departure sold 36 places in weeks , attracting women who often describe themselves as“not cyclists.” Over 60% of past Women V Cancer participants had never taken on anything like this before, with ages ranging from 17 to 70 .

Covering 380km in five days, the route showcases rural Tanzania far from the typical tourist trail:



Days 1–2: Fly from London to Moshi, bike fitting, acclimatisation

Days 3–7: Cycle through villages, past Lake Jipe (home to hippos, crocodiles, and zebras), climb into the Usambara Mountains , and descend to the coast

Day 8: Beach celebration in Tanga Days 9–10: Return to UK (with optional Zanzibar or Kilimanjaro climb extensions)

Medical support, expert local guides, and authentic, locally-owned accommodation are included throughout.

Women take part for many reasons - some have been through cancer treatment, others ride in support of loved ones, and many join simply to prove something to themselves.

Since its inception, Women V Cancer has raised over £22 million for its charity partners through events including the flagship Ride the Night London and international challenges in Kenya, Vietnam, India, and now Tanzania.



Departures: 1 & 8 October 2026

Duration: 10 days (5 cycling days)

Distance: 380km

Cost: £2,144 (includes £100 discount available until 05 September 2025)

Fundraising: All sponsorship funds split equally between Breast Cancer Now and Ovarian Cancer Action

Support: UK medical team, local guides, locally-owned accommodation Optional extensions: Zanzibar beach stay or Kilimanjaro climb

About Women V Cancer

Women V Cancer is the women-only cycling brand operated by Dream Challenges, raising vital funds for Breast Cancer Now and Ovarian Cancer Action. Since launch, it has empowered thousands of women to take on life-changing adventures while supporting causes close to their hearts.

About Dream Challenges

Dream Challenges, part of the Specialist Journeys Group, has been operating charity challenge events worldwide for over 25 years. The company specialises in authentic, locally-focused adventures in 30+ destinations each year, working exclusively with local guides and accommodation providers. All trips are fully ABTA-protected.

Media Assets Available:



High-resolution images from previous Tanzania challenges

Past participant case studies

Full itinerary and route maps B-roll footage from past events

Contact:

Women V Cancer Press Office

Email:

Tel: 01590 615708

Web:

