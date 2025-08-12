403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kashmir's Stray Dogs Face Legal Bite At Last
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) -- \/wp:image -->\n\n\nBy Hidayat Bukhari\n\n\n\nIn the early dawn of Srinagar\u2019s twisting alleys, a sudden bark breaks the fragile silence, sharp and urgent. \n\n\n\nFor Shabir Ahmad, a father living in the city\u2019s old neighbourhood, it signals an ever-present danger lurking just out of sight. \n\n\n\n\u201cEvery morning,\u201d he says, \u201cI would stand at our doorstep, watching and waiting. Only when the street seemed safe would I let my children walk out.\u201d\n\n\n\nThis daily ritual of vigilance is shared across Jammu & Kashmir, where stray dogs no longer wander alone but move in packs, their growls weaving a tense, unspoken threat through markets, lanes, and alleys.\n\n\n\nOn August 11, 2025, a sliver of hope appeared when the Supreme Court of India issued a landmark order for Delhi-NCR. It demanded the removal of stray dogs from public spaces within eight weeks, relocating them to government shelters for sterilisation, vaccination, and humane care. \n\n\n\nThis order balanced public safety with animal welfare in a way that many hope Kashmir can adopt.\n\n\n\nFor Jammu & Kashmir, where the stray dog crisis has reached alarming new heights, this ruling is a blueprint for urgent change.\n\n\n\nThe latest data paints a grim picture. \n\n\n\nIn 2025, Jammu & Kashmir recorded 55,312 dog-bite cases, a rise of nearly 8 percent from the 51,027 cases reported in 2024. \n\n\n\nThis amounts to about 425 bites per 100,000 people, a figure that starkly contrasts with Delhi\u2019s roughly 160 per 100,000 and Uttar Pradesh\u2019s 90 per 100,000. \n\n\n\nThe surge has been rapid and relentless, climbing from 22,110 bites in 2022 to over 34,000 in 2023, 51,000 in 2024, and now surpassing 55,000 in 2025.\n\n\n\nSrinagar\u2019s Anti-Rabies Clinic remains overwhelmed due to this teething problem. \n\n\n\nBetween June 2024 and July 2025, it treated 14,527 bite victims, with over 7,000 suffering dog attacks, averaging nearly 1,200 cases per month. \n\n\n\nJammu\u2019s Government Medical College has reported more than 45,000 animal bite cases and 16 rabies deaths from 2019 to mid-2025. \n\n\n\nTragically, rabies claimed seven lives in the first half of 2025 alone, a rise that health officials warn signals an urgent public health emergency.\n\n\n\nBehind these figures are faces etched by fear and trauma. \n\n\n\nFarah Ali recalls the terrifying day when her youngest son was trapped by a pack near their home. \n\n\n\n\u201cNeighbours rushed out and saved him,\u201d she says, \u201cbut the fear never leaves us.\u201d \n\n\n\nVeterinarians and animal welfare experts say Kashmir\u2019s stray dogs are uniquely fierce. \n\n\n\n\u201cThe brutal winters act like a natural filter,\u201d explains Dr. Imran Malik, a veterinary specialist working in the region. \u201cOnly the strongest survive, forming tight, aggressive packs. They fiercely guard their limited food, often attacking humans who venture near.\u201d\n\n\n\nOpen garbage dumps, especially in urban and peri-urban areas, provide a constant food source that sustains these packs. \n\n\n\n\u201cUntil waste management is drastically improved,\u201d Dr. Malik continues, \u201cefforts to control the dog population are fighting against nature.\u201d\n\n\n\nThe Supreme Court\u2019s order offers a comprehensive, humane strategy: capture, vaccination, sterilisation, and shelter. \n\n\n\nFor Kashmir, this means coordinated dog population censuses, training municipal teams, expanding shelter capacity, and launching public education campaigns to change attitudes toward stray animals.\n\n\n\nLocal NGOs have long advocated for such coordinated action. \n\n\n\n\u201cThe Supreme Court\u2019s order gives us a clear legal framework,\u201d says Suhail Kirmani, director of a Srinagar-based animal welfare body. \u201cBut success depends on political will, resources, and community involvement.\u201d\n\n\n\nThe human and economic costs of inaction are deep. Still, hope persists. \n\n\n\nShabir dreams of a day when children play freely in the streets, elders visit markets without fear, and tourists explore Kashmir\u2019s beauty without looking over their shoulders. \n\n\n\n\u201cThis court order could be the turning point,\u201d he says. \u201cBut only if we act now.\u201d\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n
- \n The author is a US-based Proposal Development and Business Strategist of Kashmiri origin. He can be contacted at\u00a0....\n\n-- \/wp:list net\/author\/guest\/","sameAs":["https:\/\/kashmirobserver"]},"articleSection":
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitget Lists NAORISUSDT Perpetual Futures With Up To 50X Leverage
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Raises Above $5.5M In Presale
- New FBS Analysis Highlights Liquidity Trends And Market Phases In Crypto
- Bit Origin Secures $500 Million Equity And Debt Facilities To Launch Dogecoin Treasury
- Alpen Public Testnet Launches Offering Peek At Bitcoin's Own Financial System
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
CommentsNo comment