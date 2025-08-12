Behavioral Health Services Of Virginia, Autism Services Of Virginia, And Virtuassist Announce Service Expansions And Program Updates
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Behavioral Health Services of Virginia (BHSVA)
Community-Based Mental Health Care Across Virginia
BHSVA, a Medicaid-approved mental health agency, has expanded its mobile crisis response units and walk-in crisis care facilities in Richmond, Fredericksburg, and Tidewater. The agency provides trauma-informed and culturally responsive services, including:
- Mental Health Skill-Building (MHSB) Intensive In-Home Services (IIH) 24-Hour Crisis Stabilization & Mobile Crisis Response Community Stabilization & Outpatient Therapy (Telehealth & In-Person)
The recent expansion aims to reduce emergency room visits and improve immediate access to mental health care.
Autism Services of Virginia (formerly Virginia ABA)
Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) Therapy
Autism Services of Virginia has eliminated its waitlist for ABA therapy, increasing immediate availability for children with autism spectrum disorder. The organization offers:
- Early Childhood Development & School Readiness Programs Parent-Focused Training & Social Skills Development Transportation Assistance for Families in Need
The clinic continues to expand its reach in underserved communities, with a focus on accessibility and timely care.
VirtuAssist
Virtual Staffing Solutions for Small Businesses
VirtuAssist, a virtual staffing agency serving over 1,000 businesses, has launched a new client portal integrating CRM systems for improved task tracking, communication, and performance management. The company has also introduced a $1 first-week trial and 50% off the remainder of the first month for new clients. Services include:
- Executive Assistance & Administrative Support Sales Outreach & Lead Generation Customer Service & CRM Management Bookkeeping and Invoicing
Planned Growth
Upcoming initiatives across the three organizations include:
- Scaling mobile crisis care and 23-hour stabilization services in additional Virginia cities and into Texas. Expanding ABA clinic locations and enhancing parent training programs. Increasing VirtuAssist's service offerings to include full back-office solutions nationwide.
Learn More:
- Behavioral Health Services of Virginia:
Autism Services of Virginia:
VirtuAssist:
LinkedIn:
