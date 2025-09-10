Mehri Khosravi

MENAFN - The Conversation) Energy and Carbon Senior Research Fellow, University of East London Profile Articles Activity

Mehri is an environmental social researcher with a background in environmental management, climate change and energy decarbonisation. She has a first PhD in Environmental Planning and Management, and a second PhD in Environmental Science from the University of Liverpool. Mehri is interested in investigating the relationship between society and environmental issues through engaging with various stakeholders. She has extensive experience in working with stakeholders from various sectors such as energy, water, agriculture and tourism in developed and developing countries.

She currently works at the SRI, as a social scientist and is involved in a European Regional Development-funded project 'Eastern New Energy'. Before joining SRI, she had a postdoctoral role at the University of Exeter, the Energy Policy Group (EPG), as a policy researcher to work on an EPSRC-funded project to explore UK energy policy makers' perceptions on cooling decarbonisation. Before this, she was at the Sustainability Research Institute (SRI) of the University of Leeds as a Research Fellow and worked on climate service and adaptation projects.

Her qualifications are: PhD, Environmental Science (2015-2019), Department of Geography and Planning, School of Environmental Science, University of Liverpool, UK. PhD, Environmental Management (2010-2014), School of Environment, Science and Research, Tehran, Iran. MSc, Environmental Planning, School of Environment, University of Tehran, Iran. BSc, Agriculture Engineering, School of Agriculture, University of Tehran, Iran.

