Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-09-10 01:54:45
Catherine Frost

Catherine Frost is a professor of Political Science at McMaster University in Canada. She writes on issues in political theory including representation, community, nationalism and identity, as well as on communications theory, literature and new media. Her work appears in Constellations, the Journal of Political Philosophy, the Journal of Political Power, Mortality, The Canadian Journal of Communication, The Information Society, and the Review of Politics, as well as in edited collections on political theory, communications theory and Canadian politics. Her book Nationalism and Morality was published by Routledge and her current research looks at political founding and constituent power. A new book on founding speech, Declarations of Independence and the origins of law will appear in 2020.

  • –present Professor of Political Science, McMaster University
  • 2001 University of Toronto, Political Science

The Conversation

