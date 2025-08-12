French FM Backs Peace Efforts In Ukraine, Hopes Alaska Summit Will Be Turning Point
France's Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barron has expressed support for ongoing efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine, expressing optimism that the upcoming Alaska summit will mark a crucial turning point on the path to a ceasefire.
Azernews reports that Barron made these remarks on his“X” social media account.
“Today, together with my European colleagues, I participated in the extraordinary meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council. We stand firmly behind Ukraine and strive for a just and lasting peace,” the minister emphasized.
Barron also stated that the meeting scheduled for August 15 in Alaska between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin must lead to a ceasefire.
