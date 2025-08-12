Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azercell Advances Digital Transformation Of Customer Services

2025-08-12 03:09:41
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azercell continues to enhance customer experience through the digitalization of its services. The company is now integrating “SİMA Imza”, a next-generation digital signature solution, into its operations to streamline service delivery and ensure greater efficiency.

With the implementation of this technology, agreements for new number activations at Azercell's Sales and Customer Service Centers will now be executed electronically, replacing paper-based documentation. Subscribers will be able to sign documents securely and conveniently via the“SİMA Imza” mobile application.

This innovative approach is expected to significantly reduce the service time, improve operational efficiency, and contribute to environmental protection by reducing paper consumption.

Currently, subscribers are offered both paper-based and digital signature options. However, Azercell aims to fully transition to a digital-only signing process shortly.

