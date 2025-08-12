AFU Stop Enemy Advance In Dobropillia And Pokrovsk Sectors, Some Groups Already Destroyed

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Andrii Kovalov, Spokesman of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, informed about this in a comment to Ukrinform.

“Our units are engaged in difficult defensive battles against superior enemy forces. In the Pokrovsk sector alone, the occupiers have concentrated more than 110,000 personnel,” Kovalov claimed.

According to the Spokesman, Russian invaders are acting defiantly to penetrate deep into the Ukrainian defense line. Despite their losses, they are trying to infiltrate Ukrainian defensive lines with sabotage and small infantry groups, Kovalon explained.

Several small groups of enemy forces attempted to advance towards the village of Zolotyi Kolodiaz by bypassing the positions of Ukrainian defenders. Additionally, saboteurs infiltrated the settlements of Vesele, Vilne, Rubizhne, and Kucheriv Yar, taking advantage of the local terrain. The General Staff Spokesman emphasized that some of the groups have already been eliminated, and the rest are in the process of being eliminated.

Kovalov noted that the situation is difficult and dynamic, but the Defense Forces are taking all necessary measures to detect and destroy enemy groups. In particular, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has allocated additional forces and resources to strengthen the defense. Specific measures have been planned to block enemy groups in a particular area.

"Reserve units have already detected the enemy and are making initial progress. Occupiers are being destroyed and taken prisoner," the Spokesman stressed. He added that Ukraine's defenders are focused on fulfilling their tasks and holding their positions. They need the support of the entire society to repel new enemy attacks.

According to Ukrinform, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi has allocated additional forces and resources to detect and destroy enemy sabotage groups in the Pokrovsk sector.