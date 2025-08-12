Russians Attack Nikopol District With Drones, Casualties Reported
According to him, the Russians struck Nikopol, Marhanets, Myrivsk, Chervonohryhorivka, and Pokrovsk communities.
A 65-year-old woman was injured. She will be treated on an outpatient basis.Read also: Sappers survey 70% of liberated territories in deoccupied Kherson region
A farm building was destroyed, four private houses were damaged, and three more caught fire, which was extinguished by rescuers. A farm, a bus, and a car were also damaged.
As reported by Ukrinform, a 55-year-old woman was injured in the Dnipropetrovsk region as a result of Russian artillery shelling and drone attacks.
Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration
