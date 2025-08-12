Zelensky Says Russia's Losses Three Times Higher Than Ukraine's

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky said this during a conversation with journalists, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

"Regarding losses. Let me give you an example from yesterday, roughly speaking: the Russians have a thousand losses per day, that is 500 killed and 500 wounded. I am not saying that there are 10 prisoners of war, etc. To be more precise, Russia has 968 casualties, 531 killed and 428 wounded, and 9 prisoners of war. We have 340 casualties per day: 18 killed and 243 wounded, 79 missing. Approximately 1 to 3, meaning their losses are three times greater," said the President.

According to him, the ratio in artillery is currently 1 to 2.4 in favor of the enemy.

“FPV drones are 1 to 1.4 in our favor. We don't have enough money for drones , so it's 1 to 1.4 for now, although we believe that 1 to 2.5 could easily be in our favor, even 1 to 4 could be in our favor, but we are looking for funding from European partners,” said the President.

According to him, the ratio of personnel is 1 to 3 in favor of the invaders in terms of numbers.

As reported by Ukrinform, the total combat losses of Russian troops from February 24, 2022, to August 12, 2025, in the war against Ukraine amount to about 1,065,220 people , of which 980 were lost in the past 24 hours.