Zelensky Outlines Plan To End War: Ceasefire, Negotiations, Security Guarantees

He stated this at a meeting with journalists, according to an Ukrinfor correspondent.

"My plan [to end the war] is not that complicated. It's very simple: ceasefire - and during the ceasefire, we need to discuss and resolve issues, with U.S. mediation and clear security guarantees - who can guarantee what? For example: what Europe can guarantee, what the U.S. can guarantee, what the Russians can guarantee. Who knows this? There has to be a coordinated position," Zelensky said.

He said that tomorrow, on August 13, broad talks are scheduled with European leaders and U.S. representatives.

"Tomorrow we will speak with Europeans, with the American side, and I will make sure to convey the message that such sensitive issues about Ukraine must be discussed in the presence of Ukraine," Zelensky said.

He also stressed that Europe must be involved in the future negotiation process.

"For me, it is very important that Europe be present in one form or another, because for now, no one except Europe is providing us with security guarantees. Even in financial terms - funding for our army, which is itself a security guarantee," Zelensky said.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin are scheduled to meet in Alaska on August 15. The key topic of the meeting will be ending Russia's war against Ukraine.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine