Azerbaijan Refuses To Participate In CIS Council Of Interior Ministers Meeting
Minister of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan Vilayat Eyvazov didn't attend the meeting that deliberated on the collaborative combat against transnational criminal activities among the CIS nations. The agenda encompassed the synergistic engagement of law enforcement entities, the complexities surrounding illicit migration, and strategic methodologies for resolution, alongside the integration of information and communication technologies, among other pertinent matters.
The inaugural convening of the Council of CIS Interior Ministers, alternatively referred to as the Council of Heads of Internal Affairs Agencies of the CIS Member States, transpired in 1992. This council was instituted to enhance synergies among the member states concerning matters pertinent to domestic governance and regulatory enforcement mechanisms.
