Azerbaijan Setting Aside Funds To Work On Lachin's Internal Roads

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The two-phased design of internal roads is being launched in Azerbaijan's Lachin city, Trend reports.

The Restoration, Construction, and Management Service in the Lachin district has successfully executed the pertinent operational tasks.



The entity delegated the execution of the aforementioned task to the Project Centre Limited Liability Company (LLC) and formalized an agreement.



In accordance with the contractual agreement, a sum of one million manat (equivalent to $590,000) was disbursed to the limited liability company (LLC).

The company entrusted with the work was state registered in 2014. The legal representative of the LLC, whose authorized capital is 10 manat ($5.9), is Yusif Novruzov.