Pixalto.App Launches All-In-One AI Platform With Video, Image, And Design Creation Tools -- 'Imagine. Generate. Innovate.'

COIMBATORE, India, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixalto , a next-generation AI-powered creative platform, today announced the launch of its all-in-one creative suite tools, designed to make professional-quality visuals and videos faster and more accessible. Guided by its principle of 'Imagine. Generate. Innovate.', Pixalto combines multiple AI-powered features into one intuitive workspace - capable of generating a 10-second video in under 30 seconds.

Pixalto brings together a range of advanced tools to support every stage of the creative process. Users can turn still images into smooth motion sequences with ai-video-generator convert written ideas into detailed artwork with ai-image-generator , and craft dynamic visual narratives using ai-animation-generator .

"Our goal with Pixalto is to remove the technical barriers that slow down creativity," said Sathish Kumar , Founder of Pixalto. "Every tool is built to help users turn concepts into finished content in minutes, without needing advanced design or editing skills."

Image-to-Video Generation – Powered by Veo 3 and Kling models, Pixalto produces 1080p high-definition videos with integrated audio , making it possible to turn static visuals into cinematic experiences. Ideal for product showcases, social media campaigns, and promotional storytelling.

AI Animation Generator - From Stills to Stories: Multi-Shot Motion Creation – Seamlessly transform a sequence of still images into smooth, multi-shot animations that tell a complete story. Perfect for narrative-driven marketing, educational content, or event recaps.

AI Text-to-Image generator – Using Flux, Stable Diffusion, and Imagen 4, Pixalto generates visually stunning and photorealistic artwork from simple text descriptions. From fashion design to architecture mockups, advertising campaigns to gaming concept art, the possibilities are endless across industries.

Background Remover – AI-powered precision for flawless image isolation and editing Face Swap – Effortlessly replace faces in portraits for creative projects or commercial campaigns.

Pixalto is designed to help high-quality content creation. Its user-friendly interface enables both beginners and professionals to create visually stunning work without deep technical knowledge or expensive editing suites. For small businesses, influencers, and creative agencies, Pixalto offers a streamlined solution that saves time, reduces costs, and enhances creative output.

Pixalto is available now with a free plan for exploration and premium tiers offering higher generation limits, faster processing, and advanced customization features. To explore Pixalto and start creating today, visit .

