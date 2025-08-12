Crosslink Media Ranks No. 378 On The 2025 Inc. 5000 List Of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

MENAFN - PR Newswire) CrossLink Media Makes the List With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 1,062%

CARTERVILLE, Ill., Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossLink Media ( ), a leading provider of omnichannel, AI-assisted customer engagement solutions, today announced it has been ranked No. 378 on the 2025 Inc. 5000, the renowned annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. CrossLink also ranked No. 36 in Software and No. 14 among all Illinois companies, with three-year revenue growth of 1,062%.

Inc. 5000

Continue Reading

"CrossLink Media's inclusion in the Inc. 5000 is a testament to the commitment we have for our customers' success," said Brad Beasley, Founder and President of CrossLink Media. "Our entire team is not only incredibly smart; we're committed to building innovative systems that scale."

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm-they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia. For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: .

About CrossLink Media

CrossLink Media's flagship product, MessageLink, is a state-of-the-art customer engagement platform designed to help businesses boost sales and enhance the customer experience. MessageLink instantly connects businesses with their customers through two-way SMS, online chat, social media channels like X and Facebook Messenger, messaging apps like WhatsApp and more-all powered by advanced Agentic AI.

Our mission is to deliver seamless, personalized, and scalable communication solutions that drive sales, enhance customer loyalty, and optimize operational efficiency. By integrating omnichannel capabilities with a hybrid AI model, MessageLink empowers businesses to engage customers with precision, offering both fully automated conversations and AI-assisted human interactions.

Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2024. The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. (Some companies on the list may have since gone public or been acquired.) As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit .

The 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala will take place October 22–24 in Phoenix, with the top 500 companies featured in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine.

Contact:

Brad Beasley, President

CrossLink Media

(210)-857-5802

[email protected]



SOURCE CrossLink Media

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED