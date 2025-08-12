403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Baqoura Records Highest Temperature In Kingdom
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Aug 12 (Petra) – The Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) on Tuesday reported the highest maximum temperatures recorded at 10 weather stations across the Kingdom as of 3 p.m., with Baqoura registering 46.5 degrees Celsius, Deir Alla 46.2, Aqaba 45.5, Wadi Al-Dhuleil 45.3, Wadi Al-Rayyan and South Azraq 45, Zarqa 44.8, and Qatraneh, Queen Alia International Airport, and Jafar each recording 44.
In a statement, the department said the heatwave gripping the Kingdom is expected to continue until Thursday. It urged the public, particularly during midday hours, to avoid prolonged direct exposure to sunlight, drink sufficient amounts of water, and follow safety tips issued under the "Protect Yourself from the Heat" awareness campaign.
Amman, Aug 12 (Petra) – The Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) on Tuesday reported the highest maximum temperatures recorded at 10 weather stations across the Kingdom as of 3 p.m., with Baqoura registering 46.5 degrees Celsius, Deir Alla 46.2, Aqaba 45.5, Wadi Al-Dhuleil 45.3, Wadi Al-Rayyan and South Azraq 45, Zarqa 44.8, and Qatraneh, Queen Alia International Airport, and Jafar each recording 44.
In a statement, the department said the heatwave gripping the Kingdom is expected to continue until Thursday. It urged the public, particularly during midday hours, to avoid prolonged direct exposure to sunlight, drink sufficient amounts of water, and follow safety tips issued under the "Protect Yourself from the Heat" awareness campaign.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitget Lists NAORISUSDT Perpetual Futures With Up To 50X Leverage
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Raises Above $5.5M In Presale
- New FBS Analysis Highlights Liquidity Trends And Market Phases In Crypto
- Bit Origin Secures $500 Million Equity And Debt Facilities To Launch Dogecoin Treasury
- Alpen Public Testnet Launches Offering Peek At Bitcoin's Own Financial System
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
CommentsNo comment