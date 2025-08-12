Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Baqoura Records Highest Temperature In Kingdom


Amman, Aug 12 (Petra) – The Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) on Tuesday reported the highest maximum temperatures recorded at 10 weather stations across the Kingdom as of 3 p.m., with Baqoura registering 46.5 degrees Celsius, Deir Alla 46.2, Aqaba 45.5, Wadi Al-Dhuleil 45.3, Wadi Al-Rayyan and South Azraq 45, Zarqa 44.8, and Qatraneh, Queen Alia International Airport, and Jafar each recording 44.
In a statement, the department said the heatwave gripping the Kingdom is expected to continue until Thursday. It urged the public, particularly during midday hours, to avoid prolonged direct exposure to sunlight, drink sufficient amounts of water, and follow safety tips issued under the "Protect Yourself from the Heat" awareness campaign.

