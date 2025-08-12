403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Jordanian Helicopter Unit In Congo Passes UN Readiness Inspection With High Marks
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Aug 12 (Petra) – The Jordanian Helicopter Unit/Congo 1, serving with the UN Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), has successfully completed its third-quarter combat readiness and equipment inspection, supervised by specialized inspectors from the mission's command, achieving outstanding results in performance and preparedness.
The inspection program included a live firefighting and casualty evacuation drill, during which unit personnel demonstrated a high level of professionalism and discipline, reflecting their strong operational readiness.
Inspectors commended the unit's operational and logistical preparedness after reviewing its facilities and modern equipment, praising its excellence and commitment to fulfilling the mission's requirements to the highest humanitarian standards.
The Jordanian Helicopter Unit/Congo 1 marks the first participation of its kind in the history of the Jordan Armed Forces' involvement in UN peacekeeping missions and the first in the region in terms of mission profile, in support of peace and security under MONUSCO.
Amman, Aug 12 (Petra) – The Jordanian Helicopter Unit/Congo 1, serving with the UN Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), has successfully completed its third-quarter combat readiness and equipment inspection, supervised by specialized inspectors from the mission's command, achieving outstanding results in performance and preparedness.
The inspection program included a live firefighting and casualty evacuation drill, during which unit personnel demonstrated a high level of professionalism and discipline, reflecting their strong operational readiness.
Inspectors commended the unit's operational and logistical preparedness after reviewing its facilities and modern equipment, praising its excellence and commitment to fulfilling the mission's requirements to the highest humanitarian standards.
The Jordanian Helicopter Unit/Congo 1 marks the first participation of its kind in the history of the Jordan Armed Forces' involvement in UN peacekeeping missions and the first in the region in terms of mission profile, in support of peace and security under MONUSCO.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
- Apu Is Now Live For Trading On Hyperliquid
- Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. Announces $450,000,000 Private Placement To Initiate Sui Treasury Strategy
- Meme Coin '$SATOSHI' Heralding The Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto's Vision Launches First Presale
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
- Alpari Releases Financial Literacy 101 For Beginner Traders
CommentsNo comment