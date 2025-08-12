Jordanian Helicopter Unit In Congo Passes UN Readiness Inspection With High Marks

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug 12 (Petra) – The Jordanian Helicopter Unit/Congo 1, serving with the UN Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), has successfully completed its third-quarter combat readiness and equipment inspection, supervised by specialized inspectors from the mission's command, achieving outstanding results in performance and preparedness.The inspection program included a live firefighting and casualty evacuation drill, during which unit personnel demonstrated a high level of professionalism and discipline, reflecting their strong operational readiness.Inspectors commended the unit's operational and logistical preparedness after reviewing its facilities and modern equipment, praising its excellence and commitment to fulfilling the mission's requirements to the highest humanitarian standards.The Jordanian Helicopter Unit/Congo 1 marks the first participation of its kind in the history of the Jordan Armed Forces' involvement in UN peacekeeping missions and the first in the region in terms of mission profile, in support of peace and security under MONUSCO.