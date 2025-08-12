MENAFN - GetNews) Financial Directory Singapore has identified Power Credit personal loans for its expertise in crafting products to address the needs of foreigners in Singapore. Foreigners working and living in Singapore may find challenges in city life. Power Credit provides reliable solutions for unexpected expenses.

Financial Directory Singapore is pleased to announce that Power Credit is respected for its menu of money lending solutions. The licensed money lender in Singapore is a leading provider of custom solutions that address the needs of foreigners living or working in Singapore who need quick cash. When faced with an unexpected financial circumstance, foreigners may be concerned about whether they can make it. Power Credit can assist with proper planning and budgeting to get clients back on a reliable financial path. The company is one of the top licensed moneylenders in Tanjong Pagar, Singapore.

A spokesperson for the Power Credit team explained, "As a foreigner, applying for any loan is not as easy as you think. Some financial institutions and banks have stricter policies when it comes to income and the type of employment permit. So, if you are facing an emergency with limited income, you might not qualify for the foreign loan you need. This scenario is why we provide a loan designed for foreigners, which provides an easy online loan application process, a high approval rate, transparent repayment terms, and low interest rates. Approved borrowers can receive instant cash as soon as the same day. We aim only for the best solution to every client's needs. We offer foreigner loans , personal loans, payday loans, business loans, and emergency cash loans, all with approval times of 5 to 5 minutes. You can submit your application via online form or Singpass."

As a licensed moneylender, the lenders also cater to those who may face strict credit score requirements, offering unsecured loans with a straightforward application process to help borrowers. Applicants can check out loans with a tailored loan amount and flexible repayment terms. Even those who are concerned about their credit score are provided options while adhering to legal stipulations. Power Credit is ready to lend a helping hand, ensuring clients have the financial support they need now and for any future loan.







Additional details are available at foreigner-loan/

Foreigners in Singapore are invited to discover the advantages of getting a loan with Power Credit. These benefits can include an enhanced credit score, flexible loan tenures, a quick application process, and increased convenience. All income levels are eligible for a loan, but applicants must be working individuals like Singaporeans, permanent residents, and foreigners presently working in the country. The lenders provide quick and easy transactions, perfect for urgent financial matters. Loans are characterized by fast approval, fast cash disbursement, and fast response times within an hour. There are no hidden charges, and one of the lowest interest rates in the marketplace.

Power Credit Enterprise is a licensed money lender based in Singapore, approved by the Registry of Money Lenders (IPTO) since 2007. The firm provides money lending services, including legal loan solutions, to working individuals, foreigners, permanent residents, and Singaporeans, as well as businesses. As a trusted licensed money lender, Power Credit Enterprise collaborates closely with clients to secure the desired loan at low interest rates, with flexible repayment schemes, and all entrusted information is treated with confidentiality.

Power Credit Enterprise ensures that every client is treated with a high level of professionalism, and it safeguards every loan transaction. The company provides efficient and proficient service to clients by being in control, so that each customer will have the confidence of choosing a company that brings a helping hand in unforeseen situations.

About the Company:

Financial Directory Singapore is a premier agency for financial services in Singapore, connecting businesses and individuals with trusted financial professionals. Featuring a curated list of banks, insurance providers, investment firms, moneylenders, and financial advisors, the platform makes it easier to find the right services with detailed company profiles, customer reviews, and industry insights to help users make informed decisions. Committed to accuracy and transparency, Financial Directory Singapore connects individuals and businesses on a common platform, empowering Singapore's micro financial ecosystem with reliable, up-to-date information.