Short Bowel Syndrome Market To Experience Notable Growth In Forecast Span By 2034, Delveinsight Predicts Zealand Pharma, Ironwood Pharma, Hanmi Pharma, Shire, Abbvie, Hanmi Pharma

The Key Short Bowel Syndrome Companie in the market inlcude - Zealand Pharma, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Hanmi Pharmaceutical, Shire, AbbVie, Hanmi Pharma, EMD Serono, Zealand Pharma, VectivBio AG, Baxter Healthcare, and others.

DelveInsight's “Short Bowel Syndrome Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Short Bowel Syndrome, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Short Bowel Syndrome market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Short Bowel Syndrome Market Report:



The Short Bowel Syndrome market size was valued ~USD 2.3 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

In July 2025, OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENTX) announced that their abstract, titled“First-in-Class Oral GLP-2 Analog for the Treatment of Short Bowel Syndrome,” has been chosen for a poster presentation at the 47th European Society for Clinical Nutrition & Metabolism (ESPEN) Congress. The event will be held from September 13 to 16, 2025, in Prague, Czech Republic.

In June 2025, Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL), a biotech company specializing in advanced peptide-based therapies, has filed a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for glepaglutide. This extended-release GLP-2 analog is intended for use in adult patients suffering from short bowel syndrome (SBS).

In April 2025, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IRWD), a biotech firm focused on developing breakthrough treatments for gastrointestinal and rare diseases, announced that, following recent interactions with the U.S. FDA, a Phase 3 trial will be required to support the approval of apraglutide for patients with short bowel syndrome (SBS) and intestinal failure (IF) who rely on parenteral support. As the company continues advancing apraglutide's development, it has partnered with Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC to assess strategic options aimed at maximizing value for shareholders.

In March 2025, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: IRWD) was a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing transformative therapies for individuals with gastrointestinal (GI) and rare diseases. The company is advancing apraglutide, a next-generation, long-acting synthetic GLP-2 analog designed for short bowel syndrome patients reliant on parenteral support. Additionally, Ironwood has been instrumental in developing LINZESS® (linaclotide), the leading U.S. prescription treatment for adults with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC).

In December 2024, Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL), a biotechnology company specializing in peptide-based medicines, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) for its New Drug Application (NDA) for glepaglutide. The long-acting GLP-2 analog is being developed to treat adult patients with short bowel syndrome (SBS) and intestinal failure (IF) who rely on parenteral support.

In 2023, the total market size for Short Bowel Syndrome in the US was estimated to be approximately USD 2,000 million, with Japan following closely behind.

In 2022, the United States reported the highest number of cases among the seven major markets, with a prevalence of 20,800 cases.

In 2022, Germany had the highest prevalence of Short Bowel Syndrome cases among the European Union Four (EU4) and the United Kingdom, with approximately 2,700 reported cases.

According to information released by the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation of America, an estimated 10,000 to 20,000 individuals in the United States are affected by Short Bowel Syndrome.

According to information provided by PINNT, approximately 1,000 individuals in England are believed to have Short Bowel Syndrome, necessitating ongoing treatment with parenteral nutrition support.

Emerging therapies for Short Bowel Syndrome (SBS) comprise Glepaglutide, Apraglutide, HM15912, and various others. Ongoing research suggests the potential development of enhanced pharmacologic treatments targeting improved intestinal adaptation, regulation of gut motility, management of small bowel bacterial overgrowth, and addressing rejection issues following small intestinal transplantation.

Key Short Bowel Syndrome Therapies: Glepaglutide, Apraglutide, HM15912, Teduglutide, Pancreatic Enzyme, HM15912 Active, Somatropin, ZP1848, FE203799, Clinolipid, and others

The Short Bowel Syndrome epidemiology based on gender analyzed that Short Bowel Syndrome affects females more than males The Short Bowel Syndrome market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Short Bowel Syndrome pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Short Bowel Syndrome market dynamics.

Short Bowel Syndrome Overview

Short Bowel Syndrome, also known as short gut syndrome, is a complex disorder that occurs when a significant portion of the small intestine is missing or nonfunctional. The small intestine is responsible for absorbing nutrients from the food we eat into the bloodstream. When a substantial portion of it is surgically removed due to conditions like Crohn's disease, ischemic bowel disease, or traumatic injury, it can result in SBS.

Short Bowel Syndrome Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Short Bowel Syndrome Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Short Bowel Syndrome market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of Short Bowel Syndrome

Prevalent Cases of Short Bowel Syndrome by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Short Bowel Syndrome Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Short Bowel Syndrome

Short Bowel Syndrome Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Short Bowel Syndrome market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Short Bowel Syndrome market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Short Bowel Syndrome Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Short Bowel Syndrome Therapies and Key Companies



Glepaglutide: Zealand Pharma

Apraglutide: Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

HM15912: Hanmi Pharmaceutical

Teduglutide: Shire

Pancreatic Enzyme: AbbVie

HM15912 Active: Hanmi Pharma

Somatropin: EMD Serono

ZP1848: Zealand Pharma

FE203799: VectivBio AG Clinolipid: Baxter Healthcare

Short Bowel Syndrome Market Strengths



In the treatment of short bowel syndrome, GLP-2 and the long-acting GLP-2 analog are effective in improving fluid absorption. Recent clinical trials demonstrate that this can translate into meaningful reductions in parenteral nutrition requirements. Current treatments are effective in relieving the symptoms and improving the quality of life of the patients

Short Bowel Syndrome Market Opportunities



Several organizations are actively working to provide information and increase awareness of such disorders. There are less treatment options for Short bowel syndrome which opens a platform of new therapies to boost the market of Short bowel syndrome

Scope of the Short Bowel Syndrome Market Report



Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Short Bowel Syndrome Companies: Zealand Pharma, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Hanmi Pharmaceutical, Shire, AbbVie, Hanmi Pharma, EMD Serono, Zealand Pharma, VectivBio AG, Baxter Healthcare, and others

Short Bowel Syndrome Therapeutic Assessment: Short Bowel Syndrome current marketed and Short Bowel Syndrome emerging therapies

Short Bowel Syndrome Market Dynamics: Short Bowel Syndrome market drivers and Short Bowel Syndrome market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Short Bowel Syndrome Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Short Bowel Syndrome Market Access and Reimbursement

