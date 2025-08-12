From Birria To Bad Bunny: Latin Food Fest NYC Brings The Chaos (And The Chancla) Back To The City This September

MENAFN - GetNews)



"The Original Latin Food & Music Fest was launched in 2024 in Pier 76, NYC"The Latin Food Fest hits NYC September 13–14 with two days of food, music, and culture for 20,000+ guests. Enjoy the Bad Bunny Lookalike Contest, Lucha Chancla Showdown, Empanada Eating Championship, and“Drama Mamá Live.” 70+ vendors serve Latin favorites, while Parcha NYC's lineup includes Los Rakas, Yasser Tejeda, and Mariachi Real de Mexico. Kicking off Hispanic Heritage Month, the festival features art, culture, and unforgettable experiences. Tickets:

New York, NY - The Latin Food Fest returns to New York City on September 13 and 14 with more flavor, fire, and flair than ever before. The 2025 edition will transform the city into a two-day cultural celebration, combining food, music, and immersive entertainment for over 20,000 attendees.

This year's festival builds on its sold-out debut with a fully staged, content-driven program that mixes high-energy competitions, theatrical performances, and cultural moments designed to reflect the diversity and creativity of Latin America.

Highlights include the Bad Bunny Lookalike Contest, where contestants compete for $500 and the title of Benito's twin. The Lucha Chancla Showdown will pit participants in oversized foam sandals for a comedic, telenovela-style face-off. The Empanada Eating Championship will challenge competitors to consume as many as possible in ten minutes for a cash prize and bragging rights.“Drama Mamá Live” will bring an in-person telenovela performance to the stage with humor, rivalry, and real emotion.

More than 70 vendors from across Latin America will present signature dishes, including bandeja paisa, tequeños, pastelitos, and pupusas. The soundtrack, curated by Parcha NYC, features Los Rakas, Yasser Tejeda, Mariachi Real de Mexico, Samauma, and DJs Ultra Violet and Uptown Vinyl Supreme, creating an atmosphere that keeps the crowd moving from start to finish. Art installations, a giant Lotería game, and merchandise drops powered by immigrants will enhance the experience.

Latin Food Fest is the flagship event for New York's Latinx community, opening Hispanic Heritage Month with an expanded lineup, new sponsors, and cultural programming that resonates across generations.

“This is tradition updated,” said Marco Shalma, founder of MASC Hospitality Group.“We are not only serving Latin food, we are placing the community in the spotlight.”

Tickets are available at , offering general admission and all-access passes that include activities and exclusive merchandise perks. Press inquiries can be sent to ...