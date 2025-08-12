Rreal Tacos Opens Two-Story Flagship On Atlanta Beltline

MENAFN - GetNews)



ATLANTA, GA - August 12, 2025 - Rreal Tacos, one of Atlanta's fastest-growing taquerias, will debut its highly anticipated two-story flagship location on the Atlanta Beltline this September. Located at 699 Ponce de Leon Avenue NE , the new restaurant will showcase Rreal Tacos' bold Mexican street food flavors and vibrant atmosphere in one of the city's most iconic destinations.

The Beltline restaurant will be Rreal Tacos' 10th location in the Atlanta metro area and its first flagship design. The two-level space, formerly home to Dos Burros and located next to Rina, will offer expansive indoor dining, a full bar, and elevated views of the Beltline trail.

“Our Beltline flagship will be the ultimate Rreal Tacos experience,” says the Rreal Tacos team.“We're combining the energy of the Beltline with the authentic flavors that have made us a local favorite.”

Guests can expect modern Mexican-inspired design , a lively tequila and mezcal bar, and a setting perfect for casual meals or celebrations. The opening also signals the start of Rreal Tacos' plans to expand beyond Georgia , bringing its creative cocktails and flavorful menu to new markets.

Founded in Atlanta, Rreal Tacos has become a staple in the city's dining scene, known for its handcrafted tacos and signature margaritas. With locations across Midtown, West Midtown, Chamblee, and other neighborhoods, the brand continues to grow while staying true to its roots.

The Beltline flagship is scheduled to open in September 2025 , adding a new destination for both locals and visitors to experience one of Atlanta's most popular taquerias.

