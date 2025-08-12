Bioenergy's Role In Achieving The UN Sdgs

MENAFN - GetNews) In a world where the imperatives of environmental conservation, social development, and economic growth converge, the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, with 17 sustainable development goals at its core (SDGs), was established as a comprehensive roadmap for a global transformative change.

Signed in 2015, the SDGs represented a landmark for multilateralism and global cooperation, aiming to end poverty and hunger, ensure healthier societies, and tackle the triple planetary crisis of climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution. Ultimately, promising to leave no one behind [1].







Today, five years to 2030 and in an era of multiple crises- including the effects of climate change, warfare, and pollution - the world is far off track from achieving any of its pledges [2]. The 2024 progress assessment shows that only 17% of SDG targets are on track, while nearly half demonstrate limited progress and over one-third are stalled or regressing. While electricity access has improved, especially in Central and Southern Asia and sub-Saharan Africa, and renewable energy capacity is growing rapidly, global emissions continue to rise, reaching new peaks every year. 2024 was the warmest year on record, and fossil fuel subsidies surpassed $1.5 trillion in 2022. Without significant changes, by 2030, an estimated 660 million people may still lack electricity, and 1.8 billion could remain without access to clean cooking solutions [3].

In this context, bioenergy can play a significant role in mitigating the effects of climate change, promoting technological advancement, and contributing to socioeconomic development. Bioenergy intersects with most of the 17 SDGs due to its impact on agriculture and forestry to environmental protection, and waste management, among others [4]. However, while bioenergy has great potential, its true influence on the SDGs will be shaped by different factors, such as accessibility and availability of feedstocks, sustainability of its value chains, policy frameworks, etc. Thus, as we actively work towards fulfilling the SDGs and developing energy sustainably, it is vital to recognize the significant role that bioenergy can play in our efforts while also being mindful of its limitations.

To explore more of this link, the World Bioenergy Association is happy to announce its upcoming series of blog posts. Each post will highlight real-world case studies showing how bioenergy supports the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), making the link between energy and development more tangible.