Understanding Checkered Steel Plate: Uses, Types, And Benefits In Construction

The pattern can be a single diamond, lentil, or bean-shaped pattern, or it can be a combination of two or more patterns. The pattern primarily serves as an anti-slip and decorative feature. Combination checkered plate offers significantly superior performance in terms of anti-slip performance, bending resistance, metal savings, and appearance compared to single checkered plate.

Checkered steel plate is a steel plate with a raised (or recessed) pattern on its surface. Also known as reticulated steel plate, it features diamond or ridged patterns on its surface. The pattern can be a single diamond, lentil, or bean-shaped pattern, or it can be a combination of two or more patterns.

II. Classification of Checkered Steel

1. Based on the processing principle, it is classified into: crystallized checkered steel, cast checkered steel, spin-welded checkered steel, ground texture checkered steel, folded checkered steel, file checkered steel, fused checkered steel, and pickled checkered steel.

2. Based on surface smoothness, they are classified as: flat pattern and rough pattern.

3. Based on the material, they are classified as: cast crystal flower, patterned steel (Wootz steel, wrought iron), and artificially forged (welded) patterned steel.

III. Advantages and Disadvantages of Patterned Steel Plate

1. Advantages: Good decorative properties and anti-slip properties.

2. Disadvantages: Complex manufacturing process, high price, and low mechanical properties.

IV. Applications of Patterned Steel Plate

1. Ordinary patterned steel is widely used in industries such as shipbuilding, boilers, automobiles, tractors, train carriages, and construction.

2. Steel plates with ridged surfaces are used for flooring, factory escalators, work platform steps, ship decks, and automobile floors.

3. Steel plates with diamond or lentil-shaped patterns are used in workshops, large equipment, or for treads in ship walkways and stairs.

V. Lattice Steel Plate Dimensions

1. Common Lattice Steel Plate Thicknesses

Standard thicknesses: 2.0mm, 2.5mm, 3.0mm, 3.5mm, 4.0mm, 4.5mm, 5.0mm, 6.0mm, 8.0mm, etc.

Tolerance: Typically ±0.3mm to ±0.5mm (according to national standard GB/T 3277).

2. Common Lattice Steel Plate Widths and Lengths

Standard widths: 600mm, 1000mm, 1250mm, 1500mm, 2000mm (1000-1500mm is common).

Standard lengths: 2000mm, 4000mm, 6000mm, 8000mm (6000mm is common).

Custom Sizes: Custom sizes can be cut or customized to meet your needs.

3. Checker Plate Pattern Types and Dimensions Diamond Pattern (most common):

Pattern Height: 1.0mm-3.0mm (e.g., 1.25mm, 1.5mm).

Pattern Spacing: 30mm-50mm (e.g., 30mm×30mm, 40mm×40mm).

Lent Bean Pattern:

Pattern Height: 1.5mm-3.0mm.

Pattern Spacing: 50mm-100mm.

Bean Pattern:

Pattern Height: 1.5mm-2.5mm.

Pattern Arrangement: Dense or dispersed.

4. Checker Plate Materials and Standards Material: Q235B (plain carbon steel), Q345B (low-alloy steel), stainless steel (e.g., 304, 316).

Implementation Standards:

China: GB/T 3277 "Checkered Steel Plate"

International: ASTM A786 (US Standard), JIS G3191 (Japanese Standard).