Furnishing: The Price Is Low, But The Quality Is Not

In the world of online home furnishing stores, there is a growing focus on conscious shopping: solutions that deliver quality, affordable prices and a great customer experience. Homelux offers just that - and more. A Hungarian-owned webshop that has not only become successful on the domestic market, but is also available abroad, in several European countries.

What does Homelux do?

Homelux offers a wide range of home and garden products at prices that are truly affordable. The range includes:

● Bathroom products: bathroom furniture, shower enclosures, shower walls, sinks, taps, toilets, sanitary ware

● Kitchen equipmen : kitchen furniture, sinks, taps, kitchen storage

● Garden furnitur : parasols, outdoor sets, barbecues, storage

● Furniture: living room, bedroom, dining room and hallway

● Decoration and lighting: wall art, mirrors, carpets, lamps, candles

● Travel accessories: suitcases, backpacks

● Toys, outdoor and sports equipment, fishing equipment.

All this is complemented by fast delivery, a free plus one year digital warranty, hire purchase options, a service desk and a unique mobile app.

Why is good value for money important in interior design?

In today's economic climate, inflation, energy prices and conscious consumption are increasingly focusing on affordable yet durable products. Furnishing is not a luxury, it is a basic necessity. Increasingly, consumers are looking for solutions where they don't have to sacrifice quality for price - that's what Homelux offers.

Online furniture shopping supported by innovation

Homelux excels in digital solutions that support shopping:

● 3D and AR view: you can view furniture virtually in your home.

● Mobile app: exclusive promotions, digital wallet, extra guarantees all in one interface.

● Product videos and customer reviews: they give a true picture of the products.

● Recommended accessories: adding to the basket is even faster and more intuitive.

● Personal customer service: not a chatbot, but real, human help on the other side of the phone or email.

Seasonal offer - all year roundSpring and summer: outdoor fun at home

Decorating your garden, balcony or terrace has become increasingly important. Homelux offers a wide range of them:

● quality, weatherproof garden furniture

● sun loungers, parasols, barbecues

● garden sheds, containers, foil tents, greenhouses

Autumn and winter: cosiness and warmth

For the colder months, the focus of Homelux shifts to the comfort of the home:

● bedroom furniture, storage, mattresses

● electric heaters, humidifiers, saunas

● interior decorations, mood lighting

Not just cheap - a smart choice

Homelux is not only a conqueror with its prices. The following advantages also make a big difference:

● 60-day return: extra security for your decision

● Instalment payment with 0% APR: predictable costs

● Digital warranty: plus 1 year protection via app

● Service and commissioning support: you're not on your own

Homelux is now available in Europe

After the success on the Hungarian market, Homelux is now also available for foreign customers. Homelux products can be ordered from several European countries, making Homelux's offer not only available to Hungarian households, but also to more and more customers across Europe.

The brand behind Homelux: Leziter

Leziter Ltd. is a 100% Hungarian owned company, which has been present on the domestic interior design market for more than 20 years. The company's own brand, Leziter, stands for affordable quality and has won several professional awards.

The company is present on the market not only as a retailer, but also as a wholesale partner, and has a 1000 m2 showroom in Baja.

Why choose Homelux?

✅ Wide range of products, from bathroom to garden

✅ Ongoing promotions, discontinued products for up to 1 Ft

✅ Digital guarantee and in-app wallet

✅ Fast and safe transport with our own fleet

✅ Real customer service - with a human voice

Discover uncompromising interior design!

Whether you're renovating or furnishing your new home, Homelux will help you avoid having to choose between style, quality and price. Browse our bathroom, kitchen, furniture, garden or home decor categories - and experience what it's like to have a home that's comfortable, affordable and fun at the same time!