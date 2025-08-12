Smart Control Hub In The Palm Of Hand

MENAFN - GetNews) The D16 Pro is a powerful, multi-functional remote that combines laser pointing, touch control, and smart power display-all in an ultra-light 27g body. With Bluetooth 5.3 and 2.4G dual-mode support, it's compatible with phones, tablets, computers, and projectors. A 1.5-hour fast charge gives up to 3 hours of use in just 10 minutes-ideal for professionals and creators who demand both mobility and performance.







Lightweight Meets Capability

Designed with a sleek ergonomic body and built from durable ABS+PC materials, the D16 Pro redefines what a handheld controller can be. It features a Class 1 safe laser, intuitive touchscreen, and covers all scenarios-from video control and remote photography to presentation navigation. With a smart battery display and up to 2 years of standby time, it delivers total control and confidence in every moment.







Present. Control. Recharge. Instantly.

Among modern productivity tools, the D16 Pro stands out with its featherlight 27g build and all-in-one functionality. It combines laser and page control, supports seamless Bluetooth + 2.4G switching, and features a smart display with ultra-long standby time. Whether for meetings, content creation, or everyday control, it's the versatile remote made for the multi-device era.





