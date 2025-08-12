Nick Monteiro Makes Promising Indy NXT Debut With HMD Motorsports In Portland

MENAFN - GetNews) In just under a month, Brazilian driver Nick Monteiro made a major leap in his career - stepping up from the 10-car grid of USF Pro 2000 to the ultra-competitive 19-car field of Indy NXT, the final rung before the NTT INDYCAR SERIES.

Monteiro joined HMD Motorsports for the penultimate round of the 2025 Indy NXT season at Portland International Raceway, a 12-turn, 1.964-mile road course in the Pacific Northwest. The 19-year-old had never tested the #24 Pegcard-sponsored entry prior to arriving in Oregon, with his first laps coming during Friday's opening practice session.







After improving his pace by six positions in Saturday's final practice, Monteiro qualified 15th for Sunday's 35-lap race. Confident and focused, the Brazilian delivered a clean, consistent performance, matching the lap times of established frontrunners. He briefly ran as high as 11th before crossing the line 14th, gaining one position from his starting spot and earning his first 16 points in the Indy NXT championship standings.

“I wanted a better result, but I'm happy because we were lapping as fast as everyone else, so we're in the game,” said Monteiro.“This was an important first step, and I'm already looking forward to the next challenge.”







The race was won by Dennis Hauger (Andretti Global), with Monteiro's teammate Caio Collet finishing a close second.

Monteiro will return to action with HMD Motorsports on August 24 at the Milwaukee Mile, marking his first oval race in Indy NXT competition.







Portland Results:

1 - Dennis Hauger (Andretti Global) – 39m13.3043s

2 - Caio Collet (HMD Motorsports) – +0.9353s

3 - Myles Rowe (Abel w/ Force Indy) – +3.4254s

4 - Callum Hedge (Abel Motorsports) – +6.5628s

5 - Salvador de Alba (Andretti Global) – +11.3042s

6 - Niels Koolen (Chip Ganassi Racing) – +18.6697s

7 - Michael d'Orlando (Andretti Cape) – +21.1013s

8 - Jordan Missig (Abel Motorsports) – +23.2976s

9 - Juan Manuel Correa (HMD Motorsports) – +23.8422s

10 - Lochie Hughes (Andretti Global) – +24.8178s

11 - Josh Pierson (HMD Motorsports) – +25.4815s

12 - Tommy Smith (HMD Motorsports) – +29.4370s

13 - Jack William Miller (Abel w/ MVM) – +32.6629s

14 - Nicholas Monteiro (HMD Motorsports) – +33.5276s

15 - Nolan Allaer (HMD Motorsports) – +39.0955s

16 - Seb Murray (Andretti Cape) – +40.3935s

Did Not Finish:

Hailie Deegan (HMD Motorsports)

James Roe Jr (Andretti Global)

Bryce Aron (Chip Ganassi Racing)

Fastest Lap: Hauger – 1m03.1066s

