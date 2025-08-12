MENAFN - GetNews) In an era of increasingly complex global financial markets and frequent capital flows, professionals with profound expertise in fund operations and asset management have become core drivers for ensuring market resilience and promoting industry development. With over a decade of dedicated experience, solid academic accumulation, and leadership in digital innovation, Ms. Pengxuan Tan has played a pivotal role in enhancing efficiency, transparency, and growth momentum in the financial market, with her professional practices directly aligning with national economic development needs.

Pengxuan Tan: Empowering Private Equity with Expertise and Innovation to Drive Digital Transformation in Finance

Exceptional Qualifications and Profound Accumulation

Ms. Tan's professional achievements are rooted in systematic academic training and continuous practical exploration. She holds a Master of Financial Accountability (MFAc) from York University and a Bachelor of Financial Management from Hebei University of Economics and Business. Her academic research has focused on core areas such as corporate governance, valuation, financial statement analysis, and portfolio performance evaluation, laying a solid foundation for her professional capabilities. During her studies, she was awarded China's National Scholarship for outstanding academic performance.

In the past decade, Ms. Tan has focused on practical work such as fund accounting, valuation, period-end closing, and financial modeling, accumulating a wealth of hands-on experience. She is proficient in financial tools like VBA, Power BI, Capital IQ, and Bloomberg, and well-versed in International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (US GAAP), with comprehensive practical capabilities in pension/fund accounting and private equity fund accounting. After identifying pain points in traditional financial operations, she led the development of Intelligent Investment and Financing System and the Smart Asset Management System, both of which obtained computer software copyrights in the U.S., driving innovation in management models with industry-aligned functions.







photo caption: Pengxuan Tan: Leading Private Equity Innovation and Digital Asset Management Excellence

Leading Large-Scale Private Equity Operations

Since April 2025, Ms. Tan has served as the Manager of the Private Equity and Credit Department at Manulife Investment Management, overseeing the Private Investment portfolio of the Global Wealth and Asset Management (GWAM) division. Her portfolio covers over 400 private equity funds, with assets under management exceeding $28 billion. She also manages the operations of three third-party private equity funds with a total size of $2.9 billion, comprising over 100 underlying assets.

Managing assets of such scale requires both precise data analysis and keen market insight. Leveraging the Intelligent Investment and Financing System and the Smart Asset Management System, Ms. Tan accurately captures market opportunities through the investment-financing matching module to achieve efficient alignment between capital and high-quality projects. The financial management module supports detailed analysis of massive capital data, providing solid support for decision-making, significantly improving operational efficiency and accuracy, and ensuring stable asset operation and value returns for investors.

Supporting High-Impact Transactions and Fund Launches

Ms. Tan has deeply participated in several major private equity transactions, including three billion-dollar secondary market sales. By accurately calculating the Internal Rate of Return (IRR) and the Multiple on Invested Capital (MOIC), she provided key analytical support for the team's transaction strategies and execution.

In fund initiation, she has achieved remarkable results: assisting in the launch and managemenr of an $800 million private equity fund last year and a $600 million private equity seed fund in earlier this year. These funds have introduced substantial capital into North American markets, directly supporting enterprise development, job creation, and economic expansion, which are highly aligned with national economic priorities. During transactions, she used the system's order management module to record key processes and relied on the customer management module to maintain close relationships with investors, laying the foundation for the smooth progress of projects.

Strengthening Fund Administration and Compliance

As a core link in fund management, Ms. Tan leads her team in providing administrative services to over 100 limited partners (LPs). She oversees the establishment of administrative frameworks for new fund initiations, annual year-end audits, and the issuance of audited annual financial statements and quarterly Partner Capital Account (PCAP) reports, ensuring investors receive transparent and timely information.

She collaborates closely with compliance teams to conduct internal control assessments, resolve classification issues related to of new and legacy fund investments, and perform Level 3 investment valuations, upholding market fairness and investor trust. The Smart Asset Management System enables end-to-end digital tracking of assets throughout their lifecycle, accurately recording flows through functions such as asset registration, allocation, borrowing, return, and disposal, and generating multi-dimensional analytical reports to provide detailed data for financial reporting, enhancing transparency and credibility.

Upholding Regulatory and Tax Compliance

In the rigorous financial regulatory environment, Ms. Tan ensures fund operations fully comply with limited partnership agreements and key financial control procedures, while meeting the requirements of the European Union's Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive (AIFMD), providing compliance guarantees for European investors and enhancing the international reputation of North America's financial market.

In terms of tax compliance, she leads the full lifecycle management of fund taxation, collaborating with tax advisors to calculate and record tax allocations, ensuring timely submission of tax returns in accordance with agreements and local tax requirements, effectively mitigating risks and safeguarding national tax interests. The permission management and operation log functions of the Smart Asset Management System provide strong support for compliance: strict permission settings prevent irregular operations, and detailed logs ensure business traceability, enabling efficient responses to regulatory and tax inspections.

Driving Operational Optimization and Industry Innovation

Ms. Tan goes beyond stable operations to actively promote process optimization and innovation. During her tenure as a Senior Analyst, she improved the quarter-end Mark-to-Market (MTM) reconciliation process using macro programs, increasing efficiency by 50% while reducing human errors and enhancing risk control capabilities. She also participated in the launch and management of the AI project, which automates daily administrative processes and drives the industry toward digital and intelligent transformation, aligning with North America's strategic vision of strengthening fintech and enhancing global competitiveness.

The two systems she led in developing are models of fintech innovation: the Intelligent Investment and Financing System and the Smart Asset Management System simplify operational logic, supports rapid deployment and automatic updates, and reduce enterprise costs; the Intelligent Asset Management System relies on cloud architecture to ensure security and stability, providing customized services, and has become a core force in improving industry asset management efficiency and model innovation.

Committed to Long-Term Value and Industry Development

The integration of solid academics and rich practice endows Ms. Tan with unique advantages in investment operations and asset management. Her work not only creates outstanding performance for the institution but also makes positive contributions to North America's national interests by promoting the healthy development of private equity, attracting capital, safeguarding investor rights, and maintaining market order.

“I will continue to contribute my professional expertise to the long-term development of North America's private equity industry,” Ms. Tan stated.“Through innovation and professionalism, I hope to support the region in maintaining its leading position in the global financial market.” With forward-thinking and technology-driven solutions, Pengxuan Tan is not only shaping the future of asset management but also injecting powerful momentum into the economic prosperity and digital transformation of the financial industry.