Floor Boys Celebrates 20 Years Of Excellence In Flooring Services Throughout Lexington, SC And Surrounding Communities

Leading Flooring Contractor Marks Two Decades of Quality Installation, Refinishing, and Cleaning Services Across the Midlands

LEXINGTON, SC - Floor Boys, a premier flooring contractor in Lexington SC , proudly announces its 20th anniversary of serving homeowners and businesses throughout the greater Columbia area. Since 2005, the locally-owned company has established itself as the region's trusted expert for comprehensive flooring solutions, from hardwood and engineered wood to tile, vinyl, and carpet services.

Over the past two decades, Floor Boys has completed thousands of projects across Lexington County and beyond, specializing in flooring Lexington SC residents have come to rely on for quality and durability. The company's expansion into neighboring communities has made them a household name for engineered wood flooring in Irmo , hardwood floor installation in Irmo , and comprehensive flooring services throughout Dentsville and the Lake Murray area.

Comprehensive Services Built on Two Decades of Expertise

Floor Boys' reputation stems from their comprehensive approach to flooring solutions. Their expert craftsmen specialize in laminate flooring installation in Irmo and vinyl flooring installation in Irmo , providing homeowners with durable, cost-effective alternatives to traditional hardwood. The company's expertise extends to specialized applications, including stair flooring in Irmo and custom tile flooring in Irmo installations.

"Twenty years ago, we started with a simple mission: to provide exceptional flooring services with unmatched customer care," said Brian Peed, founder of Floor Boys. "Today, we're proud to be the go-to choice for families and businesses seeking quality hardwood floor refinishing in Irmo and comprehensive flooring solutions throughout the Midlands."

The company's tile division has become particularly renowned for stone bathroom tile installations and custom tile floor covering projects. Their skilled artisans work with natural stone, ceramic, and porcelain materials to create stunning, long-lasting surfaces that enhance both residential and commercial properties.

Expanding Services to Meet Growing Demand

In response to community needs, Floor Boys has expanded their service offerings to include engineered wood flooring in Dentsville and laminate flooring installation in Dentsville , bringing their signature quality and craftsmanship to new neighborhoods. The company has also developed expertise as a trusted tile contractor serving Frain Lake area properties, handling everything from kitchen backsplashes to full bathroom renovations.

Additionally, Floor Boys has added carpet cleaning services in Lake Murray SC , providing comprehensive maintenance solutions that help extend the life of existing flooring investments. This full-service approach has made them a one-stop solution for all flooring needs throughout the region.

Community Impact and Industry Leadership

Over the past 20 years, Floor Boys has contributed significantly to the local economy, employing dozens of skilled craftsmen and supporting local suppliers. The company has completed projects for schools, healthcare facilities, retail establishments, and thousands of homes throughout Lexington County and surrounding areas.

"Our success is built on the relationships we've formed with customers, suppliers, and our community," noted [Manager's Name], Floor Boys' operations manager. "Many of our clients have used our services multiple times over the years, and their referrals have been the foundation of our growth."

The company maintains industry certifications and stays current with the latest installation techniques and flooring technologies. Their commitment to ongoing education ensures that customers receive expert guidance on material selection and installation methods that maximize performance and longevity.

Looking Ahead: The Next 20 Years

As Floor Boys enters its third decade of service, the company remains committed to innovation and excellence. Plans for continued expansion include additional service areas and enhanced digital resources to help customers make informed flooring decisions. The company continues to invest in training and equipment to maintain their position as the region's leading flooring contractor.

"We're excited about the future and grateful for the trust our community has placed in us," added Brian Peed. "Our goal is to continue setting the standard for quality flooring services throughout the Midlands for the next 20 years and beyond."

About Floor Boys

Founded in 2005, Floor Boys Flooring Professionals is Lexington's go-to flooring company, proudly serving local families with beautiful, durable, pet-friendly floors. Located at 1728 N Lake Dr, Lexington, SC 29072, the company offers expert installation of luxury vinyl plank (LVP), waterproof carpet, tile, and hardwood alternatives. Floor Boys specializes in low-maintenance, scratch-resistant flooring that's perfect for homes with kids and pets, bringing the showroom to customers with free in-home consultations. With fast installs, friendly service, and flexible financing options, Floor Boys has become the trusted choice for flooring throughout Lexington and surrounding communities. For more information, visit floorboys or call 803-359-0507.