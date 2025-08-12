“Monsters Inc” Meets“The Office” In“After Life Crisis” Now On Tubi TV

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Danny (Brandon Campbell) and Malcolm (Jordan Bell) react to ghostly hijinks."2025 Phoenix Film Festival Favorite Gets VOD Wide Release

The feel-good comedy After Life Crisis is now available on Tubi TV , after being featured in MovieMaker Magazine and enjoying a successful multi-festival run.

Ben, a ghost, (Matthew Eli Judd) is great at his job of scaring humans, but just isn't living his best after-life. So he decides to befriend his human victim, Malcolm (Jordan Bell, Law and Order: Organized Crime). But breaking the rules is frowned upon in HR (aka“Haunting Resources”), and Ben's antics threaten not only his own soul, but that of his ghost pals as well (Fayna Sanchez, Creepshow, and Sergio Myers II, 223 Wick). It sounds serious, but After Life Crisis is a lighthearted parody based on a 2021 award-winning short film.

Brian Eglund (Renfield) is particularly funny as Ted Notella, Ben's supervisor with an inflated sense of importance who unwittingly unleashes Theresa (Elishea Ariel), a vengeful HR manager, and Maria (Jenn Wilson Kaye, On Air) an overeager intern who is wet-behind-the-ears, having only died recently.

Judd, who also wrote and directed the film, shares producing credit with his Ghostwright Media partners, Stephen Buchness, Carlos Jimenez, Brandon Campbell, and John and Angel Gray. Ghostwright Media was formed around this flagship project and is committed to distilling their unique combination of voices into compelling and heartfelt films.

Leomark Studios is an independent production, distribution, and sales company based in Los Angeles, championing independent voices and bold storytelling worldwide.

