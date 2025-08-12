MENAFN - GetNews)



The Bin Store, a leading discount retailer specializing in overstock merchandise and liquidation goods, is issuing this official statement to clarify its authentic brand name and address confusion arising from various online search terms and mispronunciations.

AUGUSTA, GA - August 12, 2025 - The Bin Store , a premier discount retailer specializing in overstock merchandise and liquidation goods, announces its continued expansion and reaffirms its commitment to providing customers with unbeatable prices on name-brand products through its signature bin shopping experience.

About The Bin Store

The Bin Store has established itself as the go-to destination for customers seeking discounted name-brand products through a unique treasure hunt shopping experience. The company's proven business model centers on providing customers with exceptional value by sorting merchandise into bins for easy browsing and discovery.

"Customers love coming to our stores for the unbeatable prices and the exciting treasure hunt feel of searching through bins filled with amazing deals," explains a company spokesperson. "Many customers arrive hours before we open because they know our best items sell quickly."

Innovative Business Model

The Bin Store operates by acquiring truckloads of overstock merchandise from major retailers. This closeout and overstock merchandise arrives on pallets, enabling The Bin Store to pass significant savings directly to customers.

The company's signature "Restock Day" occurs weekly, when fresh merchandise from truckloads is sorted into shopping bins. On restock day, customers can find virtually any item in the bins for just $6, including:



Popular Electronics – Tablets, cell phones & accessories, video games

Home Goods – Bedding, powered kitchen products

Cosmetics

Toys & Video Games

Tools And much more

Strong Digital Presence and Social Media Community

The Bin Store has built a thriving online community through its robust and verified social media presence across multiple platforms:



Facebook: facebook/TheBinStores - Daily updates on new arrivals and restock announcements

Instagram: @shopbinstores - Behind-the-scenes content and customer finds

TikTok: @shopbinstores - Viral treasure hunt videos and unboxing content

YouTube: @thebinstore - Store tours and customer testimonials

LinkedIn: The Bin Store company page - Business updates and franchise information Podcast: Available on Spotify - Industry insights and shopping tips

The company's social media channels showcase real customer finds and create excitement around weekly restock events, helping build a loyal community of treasure hunters who share their discoveries and shopping tips.

Expanding Across the Southeast Through Franchise Opportunities

The Bin Store, a division of Bin Store Brands, is actively seeking qualified franchise partners to expand its unique bin shopping concept throughout the Southeast and across the United States. The company's proven business model offers entrepreneurs an opportunity to own a fun, family-friendly retail liquidation store that generates customer excitement and loyalty.

"Every trip to The Bin Store is a treasure hunt, and shoppers never know what they will find," explains a company spokesperson. "With different merchandise every week, customers want to come back every week to hunt for the big scores. This creates a sustainable, repeat customer base that many retail concepts struggle to achieve."

The franchise opportunity includes:



Proven Business Concept - A tested model with demonstrated success across multiple markets

Complete Setup Support - Everything required to launch and operate successfully

Ongoing Operational Support - Continued guidance and assistance from experienced team members

Protected Territory - Market exclusivity for franchise partners Training Programs - Comprehensive training on operations, merchandising, and customer experience

Franchise opportunities are currently available across the Southeast, with particular interest in expanding throughout:



Georgia - Additional metro Atlanta areas and smaller cities

South Carolina - Charleston, Greenville-Spartanburg, and surrounding regions

North Carolina - Charlotte, Raleigh-Durham, Asheville, and Western NC markets

Tennessee - Nashville, Memphis, Knoxville, and Chattanooga areas

Florida - Jacksonville, Tampa-St. Petersburg, and Central Florida Alabama - Birmingham, Mobile, Huntsville, and Montgomery markets

Interested entrepreneurs can learn more about Bin Store Franchise opportunities at shopbinstores/licensee.

Current Store Locations

The Bin Store operates multiple successful locations across Georgia and South Carolina:



The Bin Store Grovetown - Grovetown, GA (shopbinstores/grovetown-ga/)

The Bin Store Columbia - West Columbia, SC (shopbinstores/columbia-sc/)

The Bin Store Snellville - Snellville, GA (shopbinstores/snellville/)

The Bin Store Pallets & Truckloads - Augusta, GA (shopbinstores/pallets) The Bin Store Andrews - Andrews, NC (Coming Spring 2025) (shopbinstores/the-bin-store-of-andrews-nc/)

Official Information

For current information about The Bin Store, including store hours, restock schedules, and special events, customers can visit the official website at shopbinstores or contact individual store locations through the official website.