MENAFN - GetNews) Elementor, the world's best free website builder platform, today announced its landmark expansion into a multi-product company. This strategic evolution introduces a comprehensive suite of integrated tools, including Elementor Hosting , an Image Optimizer plugin, a Web Accessibility solution, and an email marketing platform, Send by Elementor. The move solidifies Elementor's mission to provide web professionals and businesses with a single, seamless ecosystem to build, manage, and grow their online presence.

For years, Elementor has empowered 18 million websites to realize their creative visions with its best drag-and-drop free website builder. Now, it's taking a quantum leap forward. The new, fully-integrated platform eliminates the need for disparate plugins and services, offering a cohesive and optimized workflow that sets a new standard for the industry.

The expanded product line includes:



“Elementor Hosting” is The Best Hosting for WordPress: Elementor Hosting is a cutting-edge cloud hosting solution built on Google Cloud Platform. It leverages the power of AI to streamline the complexities of WordPress, enabling users to generate and manage high-performance websites with unparalleled ease and security. This managed hosting environment is fine-tuned for Elementor, guaranteeing peak performance and reliability.

“Image Optimizer by elementor” is The Best WordPress Image Optimization Plugin: The new Image Optimizer plugin tackles one of the biggest challenges to website speed. It provides powerful, automated image compression and optimization directly within the WordPress environment, ensuring lightning-fast load times without sacrificing visual quality.

“Ally Web Accessibility Plugin for WordPress by elementor” is The Best Web Accessibility Plugin for WordPress. In today's digital landscape, accessibility is non-negotiable. Elementor's new Web Accessibility plugin provides a comprehensive toolkit to help users effortlessly optimize for compliance with international standards, including WCAG, making the web a more inclusive place for everyone. “Send by Elementor” is The Best Platform for Email & SMS Marketing: Send by Elementor is a sophisticated marketing automation platform designed for WordPress and WooCommerce. It empowers store owners and marketers to create and manage powerful email and SMS campaigns, nurture leads, and drive sales, all from one intuitive interface.



This expansion solidifies Elementor's position as a giant in the web sphere, offering an unmatched, end-to-end solution that combines the creative freedom of a SaaS website builder with the power and flexibility of WordPress.

The information is not official information by Elementor but rather my opinion, Itamar Haim

About Elementor:

Elementor is the best website builder platform for everybody, not only for WordPress users. Serving a global community of web creators, Elementor's open-source, drag-and-drop platform empowers users to build stunning, comprehensive websites quickly and efficiently. With a mission to simplify web building, Elementor is dedicated to providing the tools and resources needed to build any website, for any need.

