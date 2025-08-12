403
Tata Motors Brings Kerala Together This Onam With Exciting Products And Great Benefits
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, August 12, 2025: Tata Motors, India's leading automotive manufacturer, today launched its exclusive Onam offers* campaign for the state of Kerala. Valid from 25th July to 30th September 2025, the Company is offering special benefits up to ₹2, 00,000 on Passenger and Electric vehicles with priority deliveries as a part of Onam bookings. Enhancing the festive spirit, Tata Motors has also introduced flexible and value-rich financial plans in partnership with leading institutions. Customers can now avail Balloon Schemes – enabling low initial EMIs for easier upgrades, Step-Up Schemes that provide progressive EMIs tuned to income raises for ease of payment and Low EMI Scheme offering just ₹100 per lakh EMI for the first 3 months. Moreover, EV customers can also avail 6-month financing for accessories, extended warranty, AMC, and servicing, making EV ownership even more accessible.
Celebrating the festivities across the state, the Company launched a new regional campaign – "Kerala comes together with Tata Motors'. Deeply rooted in local sentiment and cultural understanding, the campaign thoughtfully portrays the meaningful moments that culminate in the Onam festivities. Central to this narrative is the iconic Malayalam track "Nada Nada" by Avial-an enduring and cherished song in Kerala, whose uplifting melody and message to "keep moving forward" resonate deeply with the spirit of Onam.
Enhancing the festive fervor in Kerala, Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, "Kerala has always been a vital market for Tata Motors and holds special significance for the Tata Group. Onam is the most important festival for our customers here, and we are committed to making this celebration even more meaningful. This year's festive campaign is designed to enhance the overall buying experience with attractive cash offers, easy financing options, and priority deliveries-ensuring a delightful journey for our customers.
In line with our commitment to seamless ownership, Tata Motors has expanded its service network across Kerala, now boasting 622 passenger vehicle bays in 83 workshops, a dedicated EV battery repair centre, training facilities, and 5 Tata stores. We believe these initiatives, coupled with our heartfelt campaign, will bring added joy to the season and strengthen our emotional bond with our customers."
Customer-Centric Support across Kerala
As part of its commitment to offering a seamless ownership experience, Tata Motors has scaled up its service footprint across Kerala with 622 passenger vehicle bays across 83 workshops in 62 cities-ensuring an upgraded and modern workshop within 30 minutes of drive time. The brand also offers real-time technical support through its Central Diagnostics Command Centre for faster diagnostics and service. To further support EV adoption in the region, Tata Motors has also set up a dedicated EV battery repair center in Kochi. Additionally, a digitally-enabled Roadside Assistance program (60 minutes in cities, 90 minutes on highways) ensures real-time tracking and industry-best on-site repair capabilities.
About the Campaign - Celebrating the True Spirit of Onam:
"Kerala Comes Together to Celebrate Onam" is not just a campaign-it's a reflection of the real Onam spirit that lives in every pre-festival ritual and journey. The campaign film follows relatable moments leading up to Onam-each one made possible and more meaningful with a Tata car in the frame. Whether it's the rush of errands or a long-awaited airport pickup, the car becomes an enabler of celebration and togetherness. The use of "Nada Nada" by Avial not only adds local flavour but elevates the narrative with its powerful cultural relevance. With this campaign, Tata Motors seeks to go beyond promotions and become a part of Kerala's collective festive memory.
This Onam, Tata Motors invites every household in Kerala to move forward-together-with a new car, a powerful emotion, and a celebration that begins long before the festival day.
