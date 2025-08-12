403
Iraqi PM Emphasizes Support To Syria's Stability
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Aug 12 (KUNA) -- Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammad Al-Sudani affirmed on Tuesday backing to Syria's stability and sovereignty, rejecting any aggression on that country.
While receiving Syria's Minister of Energy Mohammad Al-Bashir, Al-Sudani said Iraq is keen on boosting coordination and collaboration in the face of common challenges in the region, an Iraqi cabinet statement quoted Al-Bashir as saying.
Both sides discussed the reviving of the Kirkuk-Baniyas pipeline, in line with a deal signed by Al-Bashir with Iraqi oil minister earlier today on forming a joint technical committee to study the condition of pipeline and possible choices for rehabilitation, the statement noted.
They further focused on common opportunities for oil and petrochemical projects in the Mediterranean, and coordination to face climate change, it stated.
Meanwhile, the Syrian minister affirmed the deep-rooted relations and possible chances collaboration between the two sides in the areas of energy, communication and more. (end)
