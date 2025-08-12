Russia Launches Surprise Offensive In Eastern Ukraine Ahead Of Trump-Putin Summit
Moscow: The Russian military on Tuesday launched a surprise attack on areas adjacent to the Ukrainian city of Dobropillia in a step aimed at mounting pressure on Ukraine to cede territories, ahead of the US and Russian Presidents' meeting next Friday in Alaska.
The Russian military forces advanced rapidly by up to 10 km northward along two axes over the past few days, as part of efforts to gain full control over the Donetsk region, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported in a statement.
It noted the infiltration of a battalion near three villages in a sector of the front connected to the Ukrainian cities of Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka.Read Also
-
Gold slips as investors focus on US-Russia talks on Ukraine
India's Modi calls Zelensky, presses for end to Ukraine war
Former Kremlin adviser Sergei Markov said the Russian forces managed to advance due to what he called a "partial collapse on the front" caused by a shortage of Ukrainian soldiers, adding that Ukraine redeployed elite forces in an attempt to thwart the advance.
He considered this breakthrough a gift for Putin and Trump during the negotiations, stressing that this move might increase pressure on Ukraine to ultimately give up some territories in order to prevent the Russian military from forcibly taking control over the rest of Donetsk.
Spokesperson for the Ukrainian army Viktor Trehubov said that small groups are crossing the defensive lines, and that this does not amount to a breakthrough.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky openly opposes the idea of conceding territory to Russia, stating that any peace agreement must be just.
The Russian pressure came ahead of the Trump-Putin summit to discuss avenues for ending the war in Ukraine.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
- Apu Is Now Live For Trading On Hyperliquid
- Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. Announces $450,000,000 Private Placement To Initiate Sui Treasury Strategy
- Meme Coin '$SATOSHI' Heralding The Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto's Vision Launches First Presale
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
- Alpari Releases Financial Literacy 101 For Beginner Traders
CommentsNo comment