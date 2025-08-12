Katten Draws Benefits And Executive Compensation Pro Meredith Sheldon O'leary

O'Leary counsels management groups and public and private companies, including financial institutions, private equity funds, hedge funds, pension funds and large multinational entities across a variety of industries, on a diverse spectrum of employment, equity, incentive and deferred compensation programs, and employee benefits law issues. She has practiced for over 20 years at leading global law firms, handling high‐stakes executive compensation and benefits issues in major corporate deals.

More specifically, O'Leary's practice centers on ensuring that clients' executive leadership compensation strategies are effective and tax efficient, particularly when navigating mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, joint ventures, reorganizations and other corporate transactions. In working with clients on such transactions, she advises on implementing and transitioning executive employment agreements, equity and equity-based compensation arrangements, incentive programs, retention programs, change in control programs, non-qualified deferred compensation arrangements, retirement plans, health and welfare plans, and fringe benefit programs, among other matters.

"We couldn't be more pleased to have Meredith join our growing team of deeply talented attorneys across a broad scope of practice areas and industries. Her depth of knowledge and practical insight will be a tremendous asset to our clients, allowing Katten to continue providing first-class client service," said Seth Messner, managing partner of Katten's Washington, DC office.

