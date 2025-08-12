MICAMP SOLUTIONS NAMED TO INC. 5000 LIST FOR 7TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR

For the 7th straight year, MiCamp Solutions earns a spot on the Inc. 5000 list, celebrating consistent growth and industry leadership.

- Micah Kinsler, President MiCamp SolutionsSCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- MiCamp Solutions , a premier provider of innovative payment processing and merchant services, has earned a spot on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list for the seventh consecutive year. Fewer than one percent of companies in the list's history have achieved this level of sustained growth, placing MiCamp in truly rare air.“The Inc. 5000 is one of the most important things we publish each year – a real-time bellwether of American business,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc.MiCamp serves over 60,000 merchants nationwide and processes more than $75 billion annually, maintaining its position as Fiserv's #1 ISO. The company's innovative programs are reshaping the industry. Here are a few examples:MiPOS gives merchants the freedom to choose the point-of-sale system that best fits their business, with MiCamp covering the cost. Merchants truly own the equipment-maximizing profits without being locked into restrictive long-term contracts, unpredictable fees, or forced upgrades.WAVit has saved businesses nearly $1 billion in processing costs, enabling them to stay in business, hire more employees, and invest in growth.ISV Program delivers customized payment solutions that integrate seamlessly into any business model, making operations more efficient and giving merchants flexibility and control.“It's an incredible honor to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for the seventh year in a row,” said Micah Kinsler , President of MiCamp Solutions.“This achievement is only possible because of the trust and loyalty of our ISO partners, the merchants who choose us, and-most importantly-the dedication and talent of our employees. I'm deeply grateful to everyone who has contributed to our growth and success. We're proud of what we've built together, and we're even more excited about the future we're creating.”Headquartered in Scottsdale, MiCamp Solutions partners with businesses in retail, hospitality, sports, and higher education, providing advanced payment technology, seamless integrations, and programs that reduce costs and drive revenue.About MiCamp SolutionsMiCamp Solutions, nestled in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a standout in the fintech field for its innovative and secure payment processing solutions. Founded in 2007, the company has achieved considerable growth, serving a diverse array of clients. MiCamp excels in providing tailored consulting and specialized application engineering to tackle the unique payment challenges of its merchants and partners. The firm prides itself on its extensive experience in the electronic payments industry and upholds values such as exceptional service, competitive edge, reliability, security, and clarity. These guiding principles have fortified MiCamp's stature as a respected industry leader and a notable full-service provider for Fiserv, Inc. (FI) and Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY), also recognized in the Fiserv Chairman's Circle. For additional information on MiCamp Solutions and its services, please visit .

Nikki Balich - MiCamp Marketing

MiCamp Solutions

+1 800-396-0246

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.