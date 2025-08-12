Core6 Marketing Logo

- Phil FiskMONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- For more than a decade, Core6 Marketing has been the trusted growth partner for home service professionals across California's Central Coast. Founded in 2011 by Phil Fisk, a veteran with over 20 years of hands-on digital marketing experience, the Salinas-based company blends real-world discipline with cutting-edge AI tools to help contractors dominate local search on both traditional search engines and emerging AI platforms.Proven Results Built on ExperienceWith over 20 years of industry know-how, Core6 has delivered measurable ROI for every active client. The company's proprietary AI Search SyncTM system boosts visibility across Google Maps, organic search results, and conversational AI tools like ChatGPT and Perplexity-giving contractors a competitive advantage in an evolving search landscape. Core6 only works with one contractor per service type in each area, ensuring exclusive, non-competing campaigns.What Makes Core6 Different. AI Search SyncTM for top placement in both AI-driven and traditional search results.. Custom, SEO-first WordPress websites included in 12-month SEO plans.. All work done in-house by Phil Fisk and his team-no outsourcing, no cookie-cutter templates.. Contractor-optimized hosting for speed, security, and lead generation.Clients See Real Growth:“Core6 built our website and launched an SEO campaign that has improved our rankings quickly ! They made the whole process easy. The site was included with our SEO campaign, and it's brought in way more visibility than we had before!” – West Pest Co.“We have been working with Phil and the core6 marketing team for years now. great people to work with and have really helped inmproved our marketing. They manage all of our online advertising, SEO, and website development, and the results have been consistently impressive.” – Carmel Stone Imports.“They elevated our website to the professional level that we feel is fitting of our industry and our brand standards. They have also offered continuing maintenance and security services so the website will continue to be clean, functional, and safe. We are very happy with their services and would recommend them very highly!” – Aragon ConstructionFounder's Perspective“Most marketing agencies hide behind jargon and dashboards,” says Phil Fisk, founder and CEO.“We take ownership of outcomes. If your marketing partner isn't producing ROI, they're just babysitting your site, and that's not acceptable.”Who They HelpCore6 Marketing specializes in helping home service contractors, including electricians, plumbers, HVAC pros, and remodelers, throughout Salinas, Monterey, and the greater Monterey Bay Area.Common Questions Answered. What is Core6 Marketing? Core6 Marketing is a Monterey Bay-based digital growth partner for contractors, specializing in local SEO for contractors, PPC, and high-performance websites.. Is Core6 Marketing legit? Yes. Locally owned, results-driven, and backed by 20+ years of marketing experience, Core6 delivers measurable ROI with full transparency.. Who runs Core6 Marketing? Phil Fisk, founder and CEO, personally manages every campaign.. What does Core6 Marketing specialize in? AI-powered search optimization, AI-powered websites, PPC advertising, and Google PPC advertising for home services.About Core6 MarketingFounded in 2011, Core6 Marketing helps contractors in the Monterey Bay Area achieve local dominance through AI-driven SEO, PPC, and custom-built WordPress websites. The company is committed to one-on-one collaboration, data-backed strategy, and full ownership of results. All services are performed in-house, with guaranteed exclusivity in each service area.Contact:Phil Fisk, CEO📧 ...eting📍 1628 N. Main St #263, Salinas, CA 93906📞 831-789-9320

