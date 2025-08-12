Eden And Gainful® Join Forces To Support The GLP-1 Journey With Personalized Nutrition

Collaboration launches integrated pathway pairing licensed-provider GLP-1 programs with personalized protein, hydration and greens bundles for comprehensive metabolic support.

DENVER, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eden , the health platform that connects members with independent, licensed providers for personalized health care, today announced a partnership with Gainful , the leader in clean, personalized performance nutrition. The collaboration unites Eden's provider-led treatment ecosystem with Gainful's customizable protein, hydration and gut-health formulas, creating an end-to-end experience designed specifically for individuals approved by licensed providers to use GLP-1-based therapies.

"Members told us they wanted a simple, science-backed way to match their medications with everyday nutrition," said Josh Khan, President of Eden "By weaving Gainful's personalized supplements and on-demand dietitian chat into our provider network, we're empowering people to protect muscle, stay hydrated and feel their best while pursuing sustainable metabolic health."

Gainful's new GLP-1supplementation bundle, featuring Lean Protein, Electrolytes, Daily Greens and Gut-Health Performance Boost, addresses common needs such as muscle preservation, electrolyte balance and digestive comfort. Eden members who initiate or maintain GLP-1 treatment through Eden's licensed clinicians will receive exclusive access to these products, plus tailored guidance from both Gainful registered dietitians and Eden nutritional educators.

Jahaan Ansari, Founder of Gainful , added, "Our mission has always been to make science-backed customizable performance nutrition accessible to everyone. Partnering with Eden lets us extend that promise to a fast-growing community that deserves coordinated medical and nutritional support."

How the Partnership Works

Eden's onboarding now offers an optional Gainful nutrition quiz, pre-filled with GLP-1-specific questions, to generate a personalised supplement plan alongside the member's clinical evaluation.Qualifying Eden members can add Gainful GLP-1 bundles to their monthly treatment shipments for seamless doorstep delivery.Members gain complimentary nutrition guidance from Gainful plus follow-up consults with Eden-connected providers to fine-tune dosing, protein targets and lifestyle habits.A new content series, "Fueling Your GLP-1 Journey," will be published across both brands, featuring practical tips from Eden's Nutritional Educator Joe Ghafari and Gainful's Science Advisory Board.

Regulatory & Compliance Notes

Eden does not manufacture or dispense medications. The platform connects members to independent, licensed providers who evaluate each case individually; prescriptions, including compounded medications are authorized only when clinically appropriate.

About Eden

Eden is a holistic health platform built to extend health span through personalised, physician-guided programs that may combine personalised medications, lifestyle coaching and community support. Eden connects members to licensed providers and state-licensed pharmacies.

About Gainful

Gainful was founded in 2017 with the mission to make performance nutrition more personal. Gainful's goal-based protein powders and customizable products are formulated to fuel the everyday performance of all individuals. Their science-backed supplements are designed in partnership with a team of registered dietitians and sports nutrition experts to get maximum results with minimal ingredients. Gainful's goal is to help you make huge gains, no matter your goal. Learn more at Gainful

SOURCE Eden Health

