Rabbi's Remorse: Why Politics From The Pulpit Misses The Point

"With recent IRS guidance now allowing clergy to endorse political candidates from the pulpit without jeopardizing their institution's tax-exempt status, some might feel emboldened to turn sermons into campaign speeches," says Rabbi Perl. "But just because we can, doesn't mean we should. The law may allow it, but the soul does not need it."

A Sanctuary from Politics

Rabbi Perl draws inspiration from the teachings of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of blessed memory, who taught that a synagogue is first and foremost a mikdash me'at-a miniature sanctuary, a refuge from the noise and division of the outside world.

"When a Jew walks into shul, especially on Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, they're not searching for another opinion about political candidates or policies," says Rabbi Perl. "They are yearning for meaning, moral clarity, and connection to the Divine. Our task is to give them that."

He believes that politics, by its nature, thrives on what separates people, while Torah speaks to the essence of every soul and to what unites. "These holy days are about lifting people above the fray, not dragging them into it," he explains. "Mixing the two is a tragic misuse of irreplaceable moments when hearts are most open."

Addressing Moral Issues Without Partisanship

Rabbi Perl is quick to emphasize that this does not mean rabbis should shy away from addressing moral or ethical issues. "The Rebbe was a powerful advocate for justice, ethics, and human dignity," he says. "But his method was to speak to the values and principles that underlie our decisions-not to align with or promote a political party."

In his view, the pulpit should inspire individuals to take action in their own lives-to influence their environment through Torah-inspired deeds, acts of kindness, and moral courage. "Change hearts, not headlines. Uplift character, not campaigns," Rabbi Perl states.

A Positive Call to Action

Rabbi Perl hopes his fellow clergy will see the High Holidays as an unparalleled opportunity to guide people toward spiritual growth. "We get only a few precious moments each year when our congregations are gathered with full attention, hearts open and ready to be inspired," he says. "Let's use that time to plant seeds that will bear fruit for years-not talking points that will be forgotten after the next election cycle."

He points out that in today's polarized climate, people are hungry for spaces where they can rise above division. "Shul should be a platform for the neshama-the soul-not for a party platform," he says. "Our people deserve depth, direction, and the unfiltered light of Torah. Let's not waste a single moment."

About Rabbi Anchelle Perl

Rabbi Anchelle Perl is the Director of Chabad of Mineola, Long Island, and serves as a chaplain for the Nassau County Correctional Center and NYU Langone Long Island Hospital. He is a commissioner on the Nassau County Human Rights Commission and hosts the weekly "Jewish Talk" program on 90.3 WHPC.

