Global Ship Recycling Market To Reach $13 Billion By End Of 2030
|Report Metric
|Details
|Base year considered
|2024
|Forecast period considered
|2025-2030
|Base year market size
|$7 billion
|Market size forecast
|$13 billion
|Growth rate
|CAGR of 7.4% for the forecast period of 2025-2030
|Segments covered
|Vessel Type, Vessel Size, Methods
|Countries covered
|Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Turkey, Rest of the World
|Market drivers
|
Interesting facts:
- In 2024, the three major vessel types of general cargo ships, bulk carriers and container ships accounted for 60% of the market share.
- Bangladesh, India and Pakistan holds more than 90% market share in the global ship recycling market.
- Breaking down a 40,000 ton ship can take about three months for 50 workers.
Emerging startups:
- Wreckdock Vessel Recycling: The company offers sustainable solutions for end-of-life maritime assets. Its new recycling facility in Saudi Arabia is designed to provide clean, safe, and equitable practices for the dismantling and recycling of ships and offshore assets.
- Elegant Exit Co.: The company is involved in ship recycling innovation, advancing financial strategies and industrial processes. The company's plan includes owning and operating these vessels until their planned recycling date.
The report addresses the following questions:What are the projected size and growth rate of the market?
- The global ship recycling market was valued at $7 billion in 2024 and will reach $13 billion by 2030. The CAGR is 7.4% for the forecast period 2025-2030.
- Increasing demand for scrap steel. Increasing age of the global shipping fleet. Stringent ship end-of-life regulations.
- Limited availability of vessels. Growth of global trade. Health hazards in irresponsible ship recycling.
- The ship recycling market is segmented on the basis of vessel type, vessel size and methods. The vessel type segment is further segmented into bulk carriers, container ships, oil tankers, general cargo ships and others. The vessel size segment is sub-segmented into below 60,000 DWT, 60,000 DWT to 125,000 DWT and above 125,000 DWT. The method segment is sub-segmented into beaching, dry-docking, alongside/pier-breaking and others.
- The beaching method will be dominant in this segment.
- Bangladesh has the largest market share; the market is gaining interest mainly due to the high prices offered by recyclers from the region and the less stringent regulation imposed to handle ship breaking.
Market leaders include:
- ALANG SOSIYA SHIP RECYCLING YARD DORTEL GEMI SOKUM EMR USA HOLDINGS INC. KSRM STEEL PLANT LTD. LEELA WORLDWIDE GROUP LEYAL GEMI SOKUM MARINE METALS MRC PORT COLBORNE OSM THOME PRIYA BLUE INDUSTRIES R.L. KALTHIA SHIP BREAKING PVT. LTD. SALASAR BALAJI SHIP BREAKERS PVT. LTD. SPOT SHIPPING A.S. VMS INDUSTRIES LTD. WIRANA
Purchase a copy of the report direct from BCC Research.
For further information on any of these reports or to make a purchase, contact ....
About BCC Research
BCC Research market research reports provide objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities. Our experienced industry analysts' goal is to help you make informed business decisions free of noise and hype.
For media inquiries, email ... or visit our media page for access to our market research library.
Any data and analysis extracted from this press release must be accompanied by a statement identifying BCC Research LLC as the source and publisher.CONTACT: BCC Research Corporate HQ: 50 Milk St., Ste. 16, Boston, MA 02109, USA Email: ... Phone: +1 781-489-7301
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
- Apu Is Now Live For Trading On Hyperliquid
- Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. Announces $450,000,000 Private Placement To Initiate Sui Treasury Strategy
- Meme Coin '$SATOSHI' Heralding The Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto's Vision Launches First Presale
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
- Alpari Releases Financial Literacy 101 For Beginner Traders
CommentsNo comment