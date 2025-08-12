BOSSCATTM Home Services And Technologies Recognized For Fourth Consecutive Year On The Inc. 5000 List Of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

(PRNewsfoto/BOSSCAT)

BOSSCAT Ranks No. 1493 With Revenue Growth of 291 Percent From 2021 to 2024

CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BOSSCAT Home Services and Technologies today announced that it has been named to the prestigious Inc. 5000 list for the fourth consecutive year, earning recognition as the 1493rd fastest-growing private company in America. This four-year achievement places BOSSCAT among less than 6% of all companies recognized. The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.

"We are incredibly proud of this achievement, recognizing our hard work, innovation and resilience, especially in a challenging time for proptech, real estate and venture-backed companies," said Min Alexander, CEO and Founder of BOSSCAT. "Our mission has always been to create simplicity, transparency and joy for homeowners throughout their homeownership journey and this recurring achievement confirms we are on the right path."

Since its founding, BOSSCAT has transformed the way homeowners and real estate professionals order and manage home services online through personalized insights, recommendations and transparent pricing. BOSSCAT offers home repair, renovation and maintenance services in its operational markets and its proprietary Instant Estimate technology is available to homeowners, investors and real estate professionals across the United States and in Canada through BOSSCAT's platform, HOMEBASE, now serving nearly 700,000 users.

"Our financing strategy was developed to create new opportunities to expand and improve our products and services, despite economic and real estate sector challenges," said Mark Kearns, CFO of BOSSCAT. "Our Series A capital raise in 2022 along with our subsequent financing rounds through 2025 have allowed BOSSCAT to continually invest in technology and product development to support our growth while driving toward profitability."

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm-they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit .

About BOSSCAT Home Services and Technologies

BOSSCAT Home Services and Technologies is the real estate platform reshaping homeownership through instant repair estimates and personalized repair, renovation and maintenance recommendations for homeowners. Through strategic alliances with Pillar To Post, RE/MAX, the National Association of Realtors®, The Home Depot and partners throughout the real estate ecosystem, BOSSCAT has created exclusive offerings to deliver lifecycle services for homeowners, investors and real estate professionals. BOSSCAT's Instant Estimate technology and HOMEBASE platform are available in all 50 states and Canada. BOSSCAT's major investors include Sweetwater Private Equity, Morpheus Ventures, Second Century Ventures and The Home Depot. Learn more at

