Stäubli Robotics Visualizes The Future Of Baking Inspection At IBIE 2025

The robotics leader will demonstrate how the powerful combination of robotics and AI can transform food production with speed and precision

DUNCAN, S.C., Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Baking Industry Exposition (IBIE), billed as "the most important grain-based food event in the Western Hemisphere," returns to the Las Vegas Convention Center from September 13 to 17. When the Expo Hall opens on September 14, Stäubli Robotics will be at West Hall Booth 1064, inviting baking industry professionals to explore how its food-grade robots combine safety, efficiency, and precision.

From supply chain disruption to labor shortages and growing demand for variety and healthier options, market pressures and evolving consumer expectations continue to challenge the baking industry. An increasing number of baking operations are meeting these demands by optimizing their production processes with robot-based automation.

Stäubli's fully hygienic, high-speed industrial robots are widely deployed across the food industry , serving diverse applications that demand precision and compliance. In baking environments, they automate processes such as pick and place, inspection, and sorting. Known for their hygienic design and resistance to aggressive washdown procedures, Stäubli's HE series robots are widely recognized for enabling both operational efficiency and food safety compliance.

A live demonstration at IBIE will showcase the Stäubli TS2-60 HE robot integrated with Oxipital AI's VX2 Vision Solution for advanced robot guidance and product inspection. During the demonstration, the robot will bulk-pick bread products from a bin, with each item precisely identified through Oxipital AI's vision-guided technology. Once selected, the products will undergo AI-powered inspection to detect defects. Acceptable items will be placed onto a conveyor for packaging, while defective products will be diverted into a separate chute for further processing. The robot then uses conveyor tracking, enabled by Stäubli's VALtrack control software, to pick each item at the end of the line and return it to the bulk bin for recycling, completing a fully automated loop.

As a market leader in food industry automation, Stäubli Robotics offers baking automation solutions that boost efficiency, throughput, and safety while enhancing flexibility. Its compact, hygienic robots integrate easily into production lines, adapt to diverse product types and formats, and support rapid changeovers. Beyond the tasks highlighted in the demo, they automate cutting, slicing, portioning, decorating, and handling of unwrapped dough, finished baked goods, and boxes, including palletizing.

By supporting responsive, cost-effective production, Stäubli helps bakeries meet shifting market demands and stay competitive without compromising on quality. Join Stäubli Robotics at IBIE 2025, West Hall Booth 1064, to see AI-powered robotics in action and explore how automation is shaping the future of baking.

About Stäubli North America

Stäubli North America has more than 200 employees supporting Connectors, Robotics and Textiles customers. The company's North American headquarters is in Duncan, South Carolina. Stäubli provides customer support through its locations in Duncan, Queretaro, Mexico, and the newest Stäubli North American facility, which opened in 2018 in Novi, Michigan. In addition to 24/7 customer support, each of these facilities offers training and has dedicated on-site technical experts who can be deployed whenever needed. Stäubli's North American sales force is located strategically on the West and East coasts, and also serves Canada and Puerto Rico.

About Stäubli Robotics

Stäubli Robotics is a leading global player in robotics, consistently delivering engineering as effective and reliable as our service and support. A complete solutions provider for digitally networked production, Stäubli offers a broad range of 4- and 6-axis robots including robotic arms designed specifically for sensitive environments, autonomous mobile robots, driverless transport systems (AGVs) and cobots for human-robot collaboration. staubli/robotics

Contact:

Cynthia Jamison-Brashier, Marketing, Events Coordinator

Stäubli Robotics North America

+1 864 764 4729

[email protected]

SOURCE Staubli Corporation

