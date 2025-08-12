LEXIS NOEL SEROT RECENTLY SELECTED AS TOP INSPIRATIONAL BUSINESS LEADER OF THE YEAR BY IAOTP

Lexis Noel Serot will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Lexis Noel Serot, CEO and Founder of LittleWins, was recently selected as Top Inspirational Business Leader of the Year 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the business world.While inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself, only one professional is selected as Top Inspirational Business Leader of the Year. This prestigious award recognizes a trailblazer who has gone above and beyond excellence not only in her industry but has also demonstrated professional and personal success. She has made a powerful impact as a leader in her community and continues to inspire others to break through barriers. Lexis Noel Serot exemplifies what it means to lead with vision, purpose, and heart. For 2025, IAOTP is incredibly proud to present this award to Lexis Noel Serot.These special honorees are passionate about making a difference and possess the skills, knowledge, and resources to create a lasting impact. Lexis Noel Serot has proven herself to be an extraordinary professional and a visionary leader in the business world. She will be honored with this prestigious distinction at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala in December 2025 at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas./award-galaWith over a decade of experience in the industry, Lexis Noel Serot's unwavering passion and purpose-driven mission have earned her international recognition. Lexis Noel Serot, the founder and Chief Executive Officer of LittleWins LLC, is widely recognized in the healthcare industry for transforming how communities perceive and support individuals with disabilities. LittleWins was born out of Ms. Serot's mission to create a more inclusive and accessible world for her daughter, who was diagnosed with triplegia cerebral palsy at birth.Driven by her daughter's resilience and spirit, Ms. Serot envisioned a company that would provide access to essential medical equipment and supplies and build a strong, empowering community. LittleWins LLC is a dynamic platform where families, caregivers, and therapists can connect, share equipment, and exchange critical information and resources. Through her leadership, Lexis has fostered a movement that redefines what support looks like-one that promotes independence, inclusion, and dignity for individuals with disabilities of all ages.By combining compassion with innovation, Lexis Noel Serot continues to break barriers and make a lasting impact on the lives of countless families navigating similar journeys.Before embarking on her professional career, Lexis Noel Serot studied Photography at Flagler College.Throughout her illustrious career, Lexis has received many awards and accolades, being recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. Last year, she was awarded Top Business Leader of the Year by IAOTP. In 2022, she was an awardee of Health 2.0 Conf Dubai - Best Companies; in 2021, she was an awardee of IFAH's Top 100 Healthcare Visionaries and Fast Company's World Changing Ideas. She was selected for the Empowered Woman Award this year by IAOTP and graced the front cover of TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. Last year, she was selected to be featured in IAOTP's Top 50 Fearless Leaders publication. This year, she will receive her latest honor as Top Inspirational Business Leader of the Year 2025 at IAOTP's Annual Awards gala at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December.In addition to her successful career, Lexis was also a model for Ford Models. This experience allowed her to develop project management skills by coordinating with photographers and managers on photoshoots, and enabled her to think creatively. Lexis has also networked with the modeling community and maintained valuable relationships and professional contacts.Looking back, Lexis attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.For more information, please visit:linkedin/in/lexis-noel-serot-aa752916About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields This organization is not a membership that anyone can join You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped them build their branding empires IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals together.For more information on IAOTP please visit:

Stephanie Cirami

IAOTP

+1 212-634-4427

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.