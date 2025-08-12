Justin Rose Triumphs: St. Jude Fedex Championship Playoff Victory Khaleej Times

Justin Rose (Eng) continued his fine form and made up a three-shot deficit over the last five holes against his fellow countryman Tommy Fleetwood, and then made two birdies in a three-hole playoff against US Open champion J.J. Spaun (US) to win the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind on the PGA Tour.

Rose delivered another impressive performance, closing with a 3 under 67 for his 24th victory worldwide that puts him back into the top 10 in the OWGR at age 45 and secures his spot in another Ryder Cup for Team Europe.

Perhaps lost in Rose's remarkable rally was another disappointment for Dubai-based Fleetwood seeking his first PGA Tour title, especially when his 35-foot birdie on the 12th was the first of three birdies in a four-hole stretch that gave him a two-shot lead over the rest with just three holes to play.

But he had to scramble for par on hole 16 and was between clubs on the 17th, hit a poor shot and missed his par attempt from seven feet for bogey. Needing a birdie on the 18th to have a chance, he drove into a bunker.

Fleetwood shot 69 and finished one shot out of the play-off alongside Scottie Scheffler, who had to settle for a 67 but kept up his remarkable streak of form this season.

Fleetwood's statistics make for remarkable reading, and his time must come soon: the 34-year-old has now made 161 PGA Tour starts without a win. He has six runner-up finishes, six third-place finishes, 29 top fives and 42 top 10s. He has eight wins worldwide, but none on American soil.

'There's a lot of positives to take, as much as I won't feel like that right now. I'm just going to look at what I feel like I could have done and how close it was,' Fleetwood said.

Bud Cauley was on the bubble to finish in the top 50 in the FedEx Cup when he holed a bunker shot for birdie on the 17th hole and locked up his spot for the second round of the FedEx Cup playoffs next week outside Baltimore.

Rickie Fowler, who missed the postseason last year, shot 69 to tie for sixth and advance to the BMW Championship. Others who moved into the top 50 were Kurt Kitayama, Jhonattan Vegas and J.T. Poston.

The top 50 are also assured of being in all the $20 million signature events next year.

There was plenty of movement around the top 50 bubble: Jordan Spieth never got on track this week, finished with a shot in the water on the 18th and shot 68 to tie for 38th to finish 54th. Chris Kirk was inside the top 50 until he hit into the water on the 15th for bogey and failed to birdie the par-5 16th. A closing birdie left him at No. 51.

The real drama this week was at the top of the leaderboard, particularly with Rose. He played in the final group with Fleetwood and was three shots behind when Rose hit a 6-iron to just inside 15 feet for birdie at the par-3 14th. He followed with two more short birdies, and then poured in a 15-footer on the 17th for his fourth in a row.

'This is going to be a fun one for us to celebrate,' Rose said.

In the FedEx Cup Rankings, Rose moves to fourth, Spaun to third, Scheffler remains in the lead, Fleetwood to ninth, with Rory McIlroy, who took the week off, remaining in second.

Results (Par 70, 7,288 Yards)

J. Rose (Eng) 64, 66, 67, 67. 264.

JJ. Spaun (USA) 68, 66. 65, 65. 264.

S. Scheffler (USA) 67, 66, 65, 67. 265.

T. Fleetwood (ENG) 63, 64, 69. 69. 265.

