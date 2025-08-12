Prophet's Birthday 2025: Kuwait Announces Holiday For Government Employees

Kuwait announced on Tuesday, August 12, that its ministries and government entities would be on leave on Thursday, September 4, 2025 for the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

According to KUNA, the decision was put forward during a weekly cabinet meeting held on Tuesday.

It was also added that official work in these government entities would resume on Sunday, September 7, 2025. Some essential departments will decide their holiday according to the nature of their work, KUNA said.

Other GCC countries are yet to announce the official date of the holiday this year.

The Prophet Muhammad's (PBUH) birthday falls on the 12th day of Rabi' Al Awwal. If the month begins on August 23, the occasion would fall on Wednesday, September 3. If it begins on August 24, then the birthday would fall on Thursday, September 4.

Holiday in UAE?

UAE residents will enjoy a one-day public holiday from work as declared by the Cabinet for this occasion.

According to a resolution introduced in 2025, except for the Eid breaks, all other holidays can be moved to the beginning or end of the week if they fall on a weekend. This can be done only through a UAE Cabinet decision. The local government in each Emirate may also announce additional holidays as deemed necessary.