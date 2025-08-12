How Dubai Uses AI-Powered Vehicles To Keep Its Roads Smooth And Pothole-Free

Dubai is taking road maintenance to the next level by using AI-powered, laser-equipped vehicles to keep its roads among the smoothest in the world.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) recently took the Khaleej Times team to Emirates Road , where a 14-kilometre reconstruction project is nearing completion. The visit provided a first-hand look at how advanced inspection vehicles identify problems and how the road is dug out, re-layered, and resurfaced to meet the city's world-class quality standards.

“Our goal is to ensure Dubai's roads remain safe, smooth, and free of defects. We use advanced inspection technology to detect issues early, and we act immediately to prevent them from worsening,” said Abdullah Lootah, director of Road and Facilities Maintenance at the Traffic and Roads Agency.

The RTA uses two special types of vehicles for inspections. The first, known as the laser crack measurement system (LCMS) vehicle, is fitted with cameras, lasers, and infrared sensors that detect cracks, potholes, and 14 other types of asphalt defects.

“If the Pavement Quality Index (PQI) drops to 80 per cent or even lower in a section, we start repair work. Our target is to keep all roads at 90 per cent or higher,” said Lootah.

The second vehicle, which is mounted with 12 lasers and four specialised cameras, measures the road's smoothness using the International Roughness Index (IRI). IRI is a global standard for road quality. Dubai's IRI reading stands at 0.9, which indicates an exceptionally smooth surface.“This technology allows us to detect not just visible damage but also subtle changes in the road's surface quality,” added Lootah.

RTA officials said that these instruments record data for every single metre of the road.“We don't just check one lane, we drive the inspection vehicle on every lane along the stretch to identify defects. Our engineers then analyse the data through our systems and decide what type of repair is required,” said Lootah.

Once the road is repaired, the IRI vehicle is driven over it to measure smoothness.“If the readings don't meet Dubai's standards, we repair it further until it matches our quality requirements,” said Lootah.

The rehabilitation and maintenance of the part of Emirates Road, which began two months ago and is being completed in stages, ensures to keep traffic moving.“Every 48 to 56 hours, we finish one leg of the reconstruction, covering about 400 to 500 metres of road. This ensures we minimise inconvenience to drivers while still doing a complete, high-quality job,” said Lootah.

In the fast lanes, 14 centimetres of the old surface was removed and replaced with three to four new layers of asphalt for maximum durability. The slower lanes, which bear less load, were dug out to a depth of about eight centimetres and resurfaced with fewer layers.

“This section of Emirates Road had dropped to around 85 per cent PQI, mainly because of heavy truck traffic. That's why reconstruction was necessary. Both sides, towards Sharjah and Abu Dhabi, will be fully open by August 25, ensuring smooth traffic flow,” said Lootah.

He added that these inspections not only improve road safety but also save time and resources.“By using these vehicles mounted with specialised equipment, we can identify the exact sections that need work, rather than resurfacing entire roads unnecessarily. This makes the process faster, more cost-efficient, and environmentally friendly,” he said.

The RTA plans to continue using these vehicles year-round to monitor Dubai's road network.“This approach means we can detect a problem at an early stage and address it before it becomes a hazard to road users. That's how we keep Dubai's roads among the best in the world,” said Lootah.