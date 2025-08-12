Throwing Food, Counting Calories: Eating Disorders On The Rise In UAE Kids As Young As 8

At first, Filipino expat Myrna Gomez didn't understand why her 10-year-old daughter suddenly changed her eating habits. "She doesn't eat much anymore, even when I cook her favourite meals. When she comes home from school, her food is mostly untouched," she said.

She now believes the change was triggered by what she considered harmless, lighthearted comments by herself as well as other family members. Expressing her“deep regret” over the remarks, the 40-year-old Dubai resident said she is determined to support her daughter's recovery, adding that they have already consulted a dietician for guidance.

A similar struggle is faced by A.K., a Jordanian mother, whose 11-year-old son has adopted restrictive eating habits.“My son refuses to eat more than 1,000 calories a day," she said, adding that he bought a food scale that shows how many calories are in each food item.

"We're not sure what started it but, one day last summer, after returning from a camp, he just announced he was going to start eating healthier," she said. At first, the parents were supportive because it seemed to be a positive change. But now, they are concerned. "He is so strict with his eating that he gets irritable at times," AK said. "He checks the mirror almost every day to see if his stomach looks smaller, but he's so young. It's okay not to have abs or a flat stomach at his age."

Her pre-adolescent son does not think so, however. "He won't touch the lunch I pack for school - usually mansaf or falafel," the 36-year-old manager said.“He used to eat enough to stay healthy but now limits himself to just fruits, yoghurt, and three boiled eggs. Even during our family baking Sundays, which is our sweet treat tradition and bonding time, he has stopped participating," the Abu Dhabi resident added.

Filipino resident Carla Suarez said she only learned about her 12-year-old daughter's eating issues after a teacher noticed her throwing away food at school.“After two days of noticing she wasn't eating, the teacher reached out to me. When I asked my daughter, she didn't want to talk about it,” the Dubai-based expat said.

According to her, her daughter has reduced her diet to just bananas, grapes, and steamed chicken, avoiding other foods 'because they contain more fat'. "It started after Christmas and New Year, when she went on vacation in the Philippines. We were jokingly telling her that she gained weight. Even her friends were teasing her too, but it all seemed like just for fun. We didn't know she was actually taking it seriously," said the Dubai mum.

Within a few months, Carla said, her daughter lost "a lot of weight". "Suddenly, her cheeks were sunken and her arms got thinner. She looked like she got sick, but she really just wanted to fit into her old clothes, and she looked happy that she had lost weight."

'As young as eight years old'

Healthcare professionals around the world are observing a troubling trend of more children and adolescents being diagnosed with eating disorders in recent years. A study by the European Paediatric Association, published in the Journal of Paediatrics in December 2023, found that eating disorders among children and teens have steadily increased over the past 20 years. Data from 1999 to 2022 estimated that 22.36 per cent of children and adolescents worldwide now exhibit disordered eating behaviours.

In the UK, the London Centre for Eating Disorders and Body Image reported a 128 per cent increase in hospital admissions among boys and young men between 2015-2016 and 2020-2021. Hospitalisations for children and teens with eating disorders rose by 35 per cent in 2022 alone. In the US, healthcare visits related to eating disorders among those under 17 more than doubled from 2018 to 2022.

Dr Salman Kareem, psychiatry specialist at Aster Clinic Dubai, confirmed Dubai is not exempt from this trend. "We're seeing cases as young as 8-9 years old, but the peak remains 12-17 years. The early teens, especially 11 to 14-year-olds, are the most vulnerable. These younger kids might start as picky eaters or suddenly refusing foods they previously enjoyed. Parents often dismiss this as a phase until it worsens.”

He also pointed out a shift in gender patterns:“While eating disorders traditionally affected more females, we're seeing a rise in cases among males as well.”

Salman also highlighted a rise in Avoidant/Restrictive Food Intake Disorder (Arfid), particularly among younger children.“(Unlike anorexia), Arfid isn't about wanting to be thin. Children with Arfid avoid foods because of texture, smell, taste, or fear of choking, often eating only 5 to 10 specific foods. This can lead to serious weight loss and nutritional deficiencies. Anorexia and bulimia remain prevalent among teens.”

What's driving this surge?

Experts point to a combination of different factors. Salman noted that the rise in cases is linked to social media influence, pandemic-related stress, and increased body image pressures.

Adele Repas, a nutritional therapist based in Dubai, echoed this, stressing the powerful role of social media.“Social media creates immense pressure. With filters and curated images showing only certain angles, young people get bombarded with unrealistic standards of beauty. Makeup can change appearances drastically, but kids often don't see the difference."

Adele also emphasised the psychological aspect of eating disorders.“Many children feel controlled at home - sometimes by overprotective parents who mean well. Food becomes a way for them to reclaim control. Eating disorders are complex mental health issues."

Advice for parents

Salman emphasised the importance of a coordinated team effort involving nutritionists, pediatricians, and mental health specialists to address the physical, emotional, and psychological aspects of the disorder.

Meanwhile, Adele advised that the most important step is to get professional help. "For severe cases, I always recommend psychological support alongside nutritional therapy to help rebuild a healthy relationship with food through mindful eating rather than dieting or weight focus," Repas said.

"Kids often confide more in psychologists or dietitians than their parents because they hide their struggles and sometimes lie. Keeping the relationship strong means staying on your child's team, keeping conversations open, and setting a good example," she added.

Meanwhile, Joanne Proctor, a Dubai-based holistic nutritionist, said:“Parents must be mindful of their words around children. Pre-teens and teens absorb everything - they are like sponges. Even jokes about weight or appearance can deeply impact their self-esteem. Negative self-talk, even when directed at the parents themselves, sends the message that it's okay to talk about yourself unkindly, and children internalise that.”

“If parents constantly say, 'I'm so fat,' or 'I look ugly,' children start seeing themselves through the same harsh lens. Small imperfections get magnified, fuelling insecurities," she added.

Dealing with eating disorders

Salman explained that treating adolescents with eating disorders can be especially complex, particularly when underlying mental health conditions such as anxiety and depression are involved.

He noted that what makes these cases difficult is the interplay between physical health risks and psychological barriers to recovery. However, he noted that successful interventions are possible through a comprehensive, multidisciplinary approach.

"Family-Based Treatment (FBT) has proven especially effective for adolescents, as it involves parents temporarily taking control of their child's eating habits while supporting the child in rebuilding a healthy relationship with food," he explained.

"Cognitive-behavioural therapy (CBT) tailored for eating disorders helps patients identify and reframe harmful thought patterns - for example, the belief that“eating this cookie means I have no self-control," he added.