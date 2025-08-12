England Faces Nationally Significant Water Shortfall

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

London: England's ongoing water shortage has been declared a "nationally significant incident," the Environment Agency said on Tuesday.

Five areas are officially in drought, with six more experiencing prolonged dry conditions after the driest six-month period to July since 1976. Despite unsettled weather in July, many river flows and reservoir levels continued to drop from June.

Official figures show reservoir stocks fell by 2 percent last week to an average 67.7 percent full, compared with 80.5 percent for the first week of August and 75.6 percent last month.

Experts warn of severe impacts, including reduced crop yields and livestock feed, damaged wetlands and river habitats, as well as an increase in wildfires.

The National Farmers' Union said water shortages have disrupted this year's growing season, while the Environment Agency noted that July was the fifth warmest on record, despite local rainstorms. August began with drier conditions and the fourth heatwave of the summer, adding strain to water supplies and navigation routes.

The Met Office said high pressure and a southerly airflow are set to push temperatures higher across much of England and Wales early this week. Experts also warned of heat-related health risks such as heatstroke, dehydration, and respiratory issues.

"The current situation is nationally significant, and we are calling on everyone to play their part and help reduce the pressure on our water environment," said Helen Wakeham, the agency's director of water and chair of the National Drought Group.

In June, the agency warned that without urgent conservation measures, England's public water supply could face a daily shortfall of 5 billion liters by 2055, with an additional deficit of 1 billion liters for wider economic needs.