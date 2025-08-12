Digital Archive For Archaeological Tombstones Launched In Turkiye
Ankara: Turkiye's Directorate General of Cultural Heritage and Museums has launched a comprehensive project to establish a digital archive for archaeological tombstones, encompassing their restoration and meticulous documentation.
The initiative aims to preserve the country's cultural heritage and transfer it to future generations.
Deputy Director General of Cultural Heritage and Museums at the National Library affiliated with the Turkish Presidency, Bulent Gunoltas, clarified that the project focuses on archaeological tombstones dating back to the Turkish Islamic era, affirming that experts have already commenced the project, selecting Istanbul, Tokat, Denizli, and Diyarbakır as pilot provinces.
The project includes bilingual training courses in both modern Turkish and Ottoman Turkish for experts operating in this project, to make it far more effective and streamline its implementation as infrastructure work and software development have been accomplished, Gunoltas highlighted.
He indicated that the project is expected to span approximately six years, initially covering Turkiye before expanding to encompass the archaeological heritage across the broader Turkish Islamic world, in pursuit of exploring the legacy left by forefathers and making it accessible to visitors.
