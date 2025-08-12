PSG Faces Tottenham Tomorrow In UEFA Super Cup

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Rome: France's Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will face England's Tottenham Hotspur in the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Super Cup match that will take place in the Italian city of Udine on Wednesday.

Last season's UEFA Champions League winners, PSG, and UEFA Europa League winners, Tottenham, now have the chance to add another trophy to their cabinets in the curtain-raiser to the new season.

PSG, under Spanish coach Luis Enrique, dominated most competitions last season, achieving a historic quadruple consisting of the three domestic titles of Ligue 1, Coupe de France, and the French Super Cup, in addition to winning their first-ever UEFA Champions League title, becoming the second French club in history to lift the European trophy, after Olympique de Marseille.

PSG went on to pursuit a quintuple by aiming for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 held in the United States this summer, however, they suffered a heavy 0-3 defeat to Chelsea in the final.

Due to their participation in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, PSG didn't have enough time for friendly matches to prepare for the new season. They will begin their Ligue 1 title defense next Sunday with an away match against Nantes.

On the other hand, Tottenham had a rigorous preseason program, playing six friendly matches under their new Danish manager Thomas Frank, going unbeaten until they suffered a heavy 0-4 loss to FC Bayern Munich last week.